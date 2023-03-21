CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point residents and property owners will get the chance next month to weigh in on the progress of development of the town’s comprehensive land-use plan update.
The “drop-in” meeting will be Wednesday, April 26 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Those who attend will get the opportunity to review draft recommendations and give feedback to town commissioners and staff.
The update is being developed by Benchmark Inc., a planning and consulting firm the town hired last year to make the old 2012 plan reflective of current conditions and issues in the rapidly developing town, where many new businesses have opened and many new residential developments are in place or under construction.
The town’s population was only about 600 in 1990 but reached nearly 1,800 in 2020 and is still trending up.
The new comprehensive land-use plan, once in place, will guide all aspects of growth and development within the town over the next 10 years. Officials say it will provide long-range strategic direction to elected officials, appointed boards and staff as they develop and implement projects, programs and policies to move the town forward in a sustainable manner. It will set goals and for the character and identity of the town, economic development, land-use, infrastructure and public services.
Last fall, as part of the process, more than 200 people responded to a Benchmark-developed survey about what they thought of the town.
In response to a question about quality of life in Cedar Point, 66 percent said it was good and 33% said it was average. Respondents said the most important things affecting quality of life are K-12 education, recreational opportunities and small-town community character, in that order.
The leading concern among respondents was traffic, followed by public utilities, growth and development, the property tax rate, the environment and recreational opportunities.
Of all respondents, 49 percent said the pace of development was too fast, but 45 percent said it was “just right” and 6 percent said it was “too slow.” About 65 percent said traffic will be an issue if the development pace continues, and another 24 percent said “traffic is a mess” and they already experience delays.
Respondents, when asked that they most wanted, topped the list with greenways and trails, followed by bike lanes/paths, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and golf cart paths.
Respondents gave the town’s services 3.9 stars out of 5, and in order, supported most a police department and more recreational opportunities.
The town board of commissioners will ultimately sign off on a land-use plan and send it the state Division of Coastal Management for review. It will then come back to the town for possible changes, then go to the state Coastal Resources Commission for final approval.
There will be additional opportunities for public comment and participation along the way, including a formal public hearing.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.