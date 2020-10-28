Newport board to meet Wednesday
The Newport Town Council will meet for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
The meeting will be open to the public and held via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the meeting online may request an invitation by sending an email to Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
CCEC to hold membership meeting virtually
The Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative will host its annual membership meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday virtually.
CCEC members can attend the virtual meeting at facebook.com/CarteretCraven/Live. A Facebook account is not required to participate.
During the meeting, CEO Jake Joplin and CCEC Board President Ben Ball will share highlights from 2019 and look at current activities and future plans.
CCEC members are also reminded to return the postcard included with the October edition of Carolina Country magazine to be registered for giveaways, including one of 18 $75 cash prizes, up to $1,000 in free electricity or a pickup truck retired from the fleet. Winners will be announced during the live event, and members who tune in to the meeting will be entered in a drawing for a weekend getaway provided by Atlantis Lodge and Rucker John’s Restaurant.
