CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Western Carteret Fire Department on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point.
There are several items on the agenda, including the emergency purchase on an ambulance for the fire and EMS department.
WCFD Chief Kevin Hunter said Friday the department had been planning to buy a new ambulance in fiscal 2022-23 because of the increased demand for service as calls have skyrocketed in the past couple of years due to growth. However, he said there have been complicating factors.
The department’s newest ambulance was in an accident while responding to a call on Highway 58 near T&W Oyster Bar June 30 and is out of service. It’s being repaired and should be in service again soon, but the absence forced the department to borrow an ambulance from another department.
A second WCFD ambulance suffered a serious mechanical issue, the chief said. It has been repaired, “but it could go out on us at any time.”
The department has been able to respond to all calls with two ambulances during this tough time, Chief Hunter said, but the issues increased the urgency to get the third ambulance now, instead of waiting until the next fiscal year, which begins Friday, July 1.
Additionally, vehicles of all kinds are in short supply because of coronavirus-related computer chip shortages.
“We just felt like we need to go ahead and order a new ambulance as soon as we can,” the chief said.
He believes if the department orders the new ambulance right away, it will be available and in service this fiscal year.
The department has adequate money in reserves for the purchase, he added.
In addition, Wednesday the board will talk about starting a leasing program for vehicles, as the towns of Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret have already done with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
“There’s just been such a huge increase in our responsibilities and duties with all of this growth,” Chief Hunter said. “It’s increasing exponentially.”
The board is set to talk about a leasing program, perhaps with an eye toward “piggy-backing” on a program with the small towns it serves, including Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier.
Finally, Chief Hunter said the agenda includes a discussion of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the department’s operations and possibly talk about acquiring help from the municipalities it serves. He said personnel have been stretched thin because of the pandemic at times, but have still worked to aid the public.
“We’re the ‘tip of the spear,’ going into people’s homes and getting in their faces in the ambulances,” he said.
The WCILCA board is made up of two representatives from each of the four towns served by the department, plus a county representative.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.