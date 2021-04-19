Emerald Isle board OKs beach driving fee changes for non-Carteret residents, adopts rules for horses on beach

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to increase the beach driving permit fee for non-Carteret County residents from $100 to $175.
The hike will help cover the cost of having two full-time police officers dedicated to beach duty year-round.
It becomes effective Thursday, July 1, and the beach driving season begins again in September. The fee for a permit for Emerald Isle residents remains $50, and the fee for those who live out of town but in Carteret County remains $100. Those who qualify for free permits will continue to do so.
Tuesday’s meeting was in the commission meeting room beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58 and virtual on GoToWebinar.
In an email Wednesday, town manager Matt Zapp said the increased revenue will provide a single beach patrol officer every day. The officer will be on the beach 12 hours a day.
In order to cover the 4,380 hours of patrol, the town will hire two full-time officers. Previously, Emerald Isle used part-time officers to patrol the beach during tourism season.
In another email Wednesday, Police Chief Tony Reese said the officers “will rotate shifts just like (street) patrol. They will be supplemented with additional part-time officers depending on the time of year.
“Our coverage will remain the same as it has been during the summer, with anywhere from 2 to 6 officers on the beach, depending on the day of the week, holidays etc.,” he added.
Commissioners earlier this year eyed reducing the beach driving season by about two weeks in the fall and two in the spring to limit interactions between drivers and beachgoers as tourism season lengthens. The board, after a public outcry, dropped the idea, but formed a committee which recommended the fee increase to help pay for more police presence on the strand.
Commissioner Mark Taylor headed the beach driving committee and made the recommendation Tuesday night. He said the panel found a way to fund the officers without increasing taxes or adding an additional financial burden so as not to hurt town and county residents who love to drive on the beach. Commissioner Candace Dooley made the motion to approve the change.
Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer called the recommendation a good one.
“I thank the committee for what they did,” he said.
Mr. Taylor said Chief Reese had said the cost of two dedicated beach patrol officers would be $128,000.
Also Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to require horses being ridden off private property anywhere in town be equipped with “bun bags” to catch feces.
In addition, horse owners will have to get permits before riding on the beach and will have to present the department a recent Coggins blood test used to identify the presence of antibodies for Equine Infectious Anemia, or EIA, an infectious and potentially fatal disease in horses. It will cost $10 to get a daily permit or $50 for an annual permit. The change will also go into effect July 1.
The same people who qualify for a free driving permit will quality for a free riding permit, as will any Emerald Isle horse owner, with proper documentation. Those who qualify for the free permit include handicapped individuals, 100% disabled veterans and Purple Heart veterans and Emerald Isle business owners.
Town residents who own horses – there are very few, according to officials – and get the free permit must still provide the Coggins test result.
Chief Reese recommended the changes as a result of increased complaints about horses on the beach. Specifically, he said in a memo to the board, “…the complaints are centered on parking and the riders of horses failing to pick up and remove the feces deposited by their horses.”
Residents, particularly at The Point, the western tip of town adjacent to Bogue Inlet, complained about vehicles with horse trailers parking on their property. The town has advertised The Point and the vehicular beach access ramp at the end of Inlet Drive as a place for riders to access the beach, but will no longer do so as a result of the action Tuesday night.
It will still be legal for riders to use that facility to get to the beach if they own property or for those property owners allow to park.
Riders can also continue to utilize the vehicular access ramps at the dog-leg off Ocean Drive at the end of Connie Street and at the east ramp at Black Skimmer Drive. There is no public parking at those facilities, but riders can use any of the town’s other free parking areas, such as at the community center behind the police department, to park their vehicles and trailers, then ride to the ramps.
Tuesday night, Chief Reese told commissioners bun bags usually cost $50 to $100. Horses will continue to be allowed on the beach only during beach driving season, which runs from Sept. 15 through April 30 each year.
The permit will require contact between the police department and riders and will help “ensure they know the rules,” Chief Reese told the board. It also will help the department know who the riders are, enabling officers to better know who is responsible for the feces deposits that sometimes get buried or left on top of the sand.
“Hopefully this will help the way we address this,” he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.