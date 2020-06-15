Indian Beach board adopts 2020-21 budget with 3-cent increase

INDIAN BEACH — The end of the fiscal year is approaching and Indian Beach officials are ready, with an adopted budget for 2020-21.
The board met for its regular meeting Wednesday at town hall, with Commissioner Elizabeth “Dale” Williford absent. During the meeting, the board unanimously adopted the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which will go into effect the first day of the new fiscal year, Wednesday, July 1.
The adopted budget is for $2,218,312 in anticipated revenues and expenditures. The budget includes a 3-cent ad valorem property tax rate increase, raising it from 25.5 cents to 28.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The adopted budget’s general fund is 2,024,224, and it also includes a $191,088 beach nourishment fund.
The board held a public hearing on the proposed budget Wednesday, as well. While no in-person comments were made, resident Victor Heinrich submitted written comments via email prior to the meeting. These comments included a transcript of a question-and-answer session he had with Town Manager Tim White, where Mr. White answered several questions Mr. Heinrich had about the budget.
“If Mr. White had been hired in 2012, perhaps we wouldn’t be in our present mess,” Mr. Heinrich said, “now he gets to unwind that mess.”
Mr. Heinrich said in his email he was told Mr. White thinks town officials should aim for building up the unreserved fund balance to about $1 million, and this would take the town approximately seven to 10 years.
Mr. Heinrich became very upset in his email and accused the senior town commissioners of following Commissioner Joel Fortune’s “financial agenda” since 2012, an agenda which Mr. Heinrich characterized as “reckless,” “feckless” and “failed.”
“All the while you stated that your budgets were conservative and balanced while you relentlessly and systematically raided the town reserves so that finally, in May and June of 2019, Mr. White had to halt spending except for emergencies,” Mr. Heinrich said. “What an outrage and abdication of your fiduciary duties. Now another tax increase (is being made) and (town officials are) having to pay for the diminishing EMT SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response Grants) grant.”
In other news at the meeting, the board unanimously approved, with one motion, six amendments to the fiscal year 2019-20 budget. These amendments are as follows:
- A $13,686.91 amendment for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement funds for town staff overtime pay during Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
- A $149,831.12 amendment for FEMA reimbursement funds for upgrades at the Indian Beach Fire Station.
- A $1,560.33 amendment for proceeds from the sale of a surplus Ford Explorer from the police department.
- A $12,264.02 amendment for a fiscal year-end adjustment to the fire auxiliary.
- A $250,000 amendment to record a loan from First Bank.
- A $11,738.13 amendment to record overages collected in property taxes.
The board also unanimously approved the minutes of the board’s regular meeting May 13.
