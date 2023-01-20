BEAUFORT - The town of Beaufort will soon hold a lottery for small vessel and kayak storage permits.
Storage spaces are located at Fisherman’s Park, Grayden Paul Park and Curtis Perry Park and will carry a $100 fee.
Space will be limited. Fisherman's Park at Gordon/Front streets contains 3 dinghy, 4 canoe and 37 kayak spaces. Grayden Paul Park at Pollock/Front streets and Curtis Perry Park at Front Street near the boat ramp each support 12 kayak spaces.
Applications must be received electronically by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
Lottery winners will be chosen at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, and the drawing will be live-streamed on the town's Facebook page.
Each household may only be issued two permits, and an application must be submitted for each permit.
Those chosen will be contacted via email with payment information and will receive an identification decal that must be attached to their stored vessel.
Replacement decals are also available for $35.
Payment and valid proof of residency must be received within 15 business days of winning the lottery.
Spaces that fail to pay or verify residency will be assigned to names on a waiting list.
Kayaks and canoes must be under 15 feet, while sailboats and non-motorized boats must be under 12 feet. Commercial boats are not allowed.
In the event of a hurricane, all vessels must be removed. Non-compliance will result in a fee and forfeiture of the right to enter next year's lottery.
Spaces are non-transferable and will be assigned to the next person on the waiting list if the lessee no longer needs the space.
For questions or assistance with the lottery process, email r.johnson@beaufortnc.org or call 252-728-2141 ext. 231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.