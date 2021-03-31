Group holds discussions
Food Secure Carteret, a group of nonprofits addressing food insecurity in Carteret County, is holding monthly Zoom discussion meetings at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. For information, visit CrystalCoastNonprofits.org and click on the red button called FOOD HELP.
