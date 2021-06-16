Morehead City Council approves ‘in-law quarters’ as new use, requests to expand definition

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council last week approved a new use allowing “in-law quarters” as a secondary dwelling unit on certain residential lots, with the intent of later expanding the use to be more broadly applicable throughout the city.
The Morehead City Council held a public hearing during its regular monthly meeting June 8 on the request to add a definition and related requirements for in-law quarters under the city’s unified development ordinance. As proposed by applicant Greg Patterson, the use is only allowed in the R20 residential district on lots of at least 10 acres in size, with occupancy limited to a maximum of two persons, related by blood or marriage to the primary dwelling owners.
The city planning board reviewed the request during its May meeting. Despite some members raising concerns the new use could be abused, such as for illegal vacation rental purposes, the board voted unanimously to recommend its approval.
Local attorney Jane Gordon represented the applicant in the public hearing June 8 to explain the main intent behind the request – to allow alternative housing options for families in Morehead City. She said other cities in North Carolina allow similar uses, which are sometimes referred to as “mother-in-law suites” or accessory dwelling units. She said Mr. Patterson’s proposal was intentionally restrictive in order to minimize potential impacts on density and related concerns.
“It’s a relatively minor impact as proposed in terms of the number of lots that would be eligible for the construction of in-law quarters,” Ms. Gordon said. “…Allowing in-law quarters on R20 lots of 10 acres or greater doesn’t impact, really, the density of the city or cause any parking problems or anything else like that.”
The council, however, felt the proposed use is overly narrow and wants to expand the definition to include more areas of the city. As planning director Sandi Watkins helped determine, the use would be applicable to only around 30 lots within Morehead City’s corporate limits and extra-territorial jurisdiction.
“I personally would like to see this expanded beyond this narrow scope,” Councilman David Horton said, with agreement from other council members.
Councilman George Ballou had questions about setback requirements, road access and septic systems hookups, among other topics, if the use were allowed. Ms. Gordon said those topics weren’t addressed in the original proposal, and Mr. Ballou said he’d like to see some of that information codified, as well.
After some additional discussion, the council decided to adopt the amendment as proposed while directing city manager Ryan Eggleston to work with Ms. Watkins on an expanded definition so the use can apply in more areas. Mr. Eggleston said he would do so and plans to return with a proposal in October.
In other business at the meeting, the council took the following actions:
- Adopted ordinance 2021-O-14 approving city-initiated text amendments of the entire UDO for mandated compliance with N.C. General Statute Chapter 160D.
- Adopted ordinance 2021-O-16 approving to rezone five parcels, including 4738, 4716, 4712, 4708 and one unaddressed parcel on Arendell Street. Parkview Baptist Church request the rezonings to bring all properties under the same zoning classification.
- Approved a sketch plan for a subdivision at 3822 Galantis Drive.
- Approved a letter of support for Working Narratives’ “Our Town” grant application.
- Approved appointments to the planning board and recommended appointments to the board of adjustment.
- Received a management report from Mr. Eggleston on ongoing and recently completed projects.
The council also adopted the June consent agenda, which included the following items:
- Approved minutes of the May 4 council workshop and May 11 regular meeting.
- Accepted the finance director report and tax collector report.
- Accepted notice of tax overpayments in the amount of $2,636.09 for the month of May.
- Approved requests for refunds of overpayment of ad valorem taxes in the amount of $630.56 for May.
- Approved request to authorize the addition of a recreation center coordinator position under the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
- Adopted resolution 2021-R-25 endorsing the Carteret Community College Spanish Mackerel and Dolphin Fishing Tournament and authorizing action necessary for the event to be held Saturday to Sunday, July 10-11, with a rain date of Saturday to Sunday, July 17-18.
- Adopted resolution 2021-R-26 for receiving federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.
- Adopted resolution 2021-R-27 requesting the N.C. Department of Transportation reduce the speed limit on Highway 24.
- Adopted contingency budget amendment of $2,250 for emergency repairs to transient and Evans Street docks.
- Adopted budget ordinance amendments 2021-17 and 2021-18, effective upon adoption, and 2021-20, effective July 2.
