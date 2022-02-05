Camp exposes county eighth-graders to forensic science crime solving

MOREHEAD CITY — County eighth-graders were immersed in forensic science Friday as they solved a mock missing persons’ case at Carteret Community College.
The 80 middle school crime solvers rotated through four stations — DNA analysis, white powder analysis, blood typing and ink chromatography, which examines inks found on paper. The goal was to discover who abducted a victim.
CCC and N.C. BioNetwork, a department of the NC Community College System that promotes workforce development for biotechnology and science industries, sponsored the Middle School Forensics Day camp.
Morehead City Middle School counselor Sue Sippel said providing hands-on camps related to various industries is important for eighth-graders as they begin to make decisions regarding their future.
“It’s so important that these kids have the hands-on experience with different career fields,” she said.
Law enforcement officers joined with CCC criminal justice, basic law enforcement and paralegal program representatives and career and technical education instructors to lead students through the various stations.
CCC career coach Bena Weires said the camp started with eighth-graders watching a film that set up the crime scene. The remainder of the day was spent using forensic techniques to analyze evidence and solve the crime.
“We love having the students on our campus to see what we offer,” Ms. Weires said. “Plus, we have actual law enforcement officers sharing their experiences with the students. The goal is to assist students with career decision making and increase their awareness of how science is used in all careers.”
She added that county eighth-graders who attended the camp had indicated they had an interest in forensic science.
Morehead City Middle School eighth-grader Emily Sciortino was among those who signed up for the camp.
“I’ve always been interested in forensics,” she said. “I think it’s interesting and I want to be able to help people when there are crimes and other issues.”
Beaufort Middle School eighth-grader Adrian Murray said he signed up because he has an interest in law enforcement.
“I thought this class would be a way to get familiar with some of the processes,” he said. “I want to join the Federal Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms.”
Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey, who taught the blood typing session, said he enjoys working with students.
“It’s good for us because it’s a positive interaction,” he said. “If we can show them what we do it’s a stepping stone to get them on their way to a career. Who knows, we may be hiring one or two of these students in the future.”
Emerald Isle Police Chief Mike Panzarella agreed.
“We owe a lot of credit to the school system’s CTE teachers who help get students pointed toward a career path,” he said. “Some of these kids may work in a lab at a state agency, or they may work with the FBI, ATF or Secret Service.”
