Crews snuff out dumpster fire near community college

MOREHEAD CITY — Fire crews quickly contained a dumpster fire Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the construction site at the Carteret Community College career center on Arendell Street.
The call for the fire came in after 9:20 a.m., and crews from the Morehead City Fire Department responded.
No one was injured, and a firefighter on scene said he wasn’t certain what started the blaze.
