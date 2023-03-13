MOREHEAD CITY — he N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is developing Amendment 1 to the Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan (FMP). The division will hold a public scoping period March 13-24 to solicit input on potential management strategies for the upcoming amendment and discuss stakeholder priorities.
A scoping document outlining the 2022 benchmark stock assessment results and potential management strategies can be found on the division website under Information on Spotted Seatrout FMP Amendment 1. The stock assessment indicates overfishing is occurring in the fishery. According to a fisheries division news release, the primary management strategies under consideration for Amendment 1 are sustainable harvest and reducing recreational release mortality in the spotted seatrout fishery.
Beginning March 13, the public may provide feedback through an online form available on the division’s Information on Spotted Seatrout FMP Amendment 1 webpage: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=3IF2etC5mkSFw-zCbNftGaKqeU_o7LdHtr-KB4KuUsxUQ0xNSEJBQzIxSERHQVEwVURLSTIzM0lBWi4u.
Those interested may also submit written comments through the mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Spotted Seatrout Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. March 24.
The closest meeting to Carteret County will be on Tuesday, March 21 at the New Bern-Craven County Public Library at 400 Johnson St. from 6 to 8 p.m.
Other meetings will be Tuesday, March 14 in Raleigh at the McKimmon Center and Thursday, March 16 in Camden at the same time.
Those who wish to participate online may do so during the Tuesday, March 14 meeting in Raleigh:
https://ncdenrits.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=ncdenrits&service=6&rnd=0.5472700350690017&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Fncdenrits.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b00000006fb25d9e674055c616ad53cf6f40964f47c90d1593a317f6d56e46e4f35f5bc44%26siteurl%3Dncdenrits%26confViewID%3D250754283077644133%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAAYm8phO9ILRauHSG7Rlw7DQIYla78VVu-8kujIyMzB5jQ2%26
Division staff will give a short presentation, then the public will have the opportunity to provide comment. Following the public comment period, attendees will get time to discuss subject matter concerns directly with division spotted sea trout leads in small groups. Stakeholder comments and concerns will be considered in developing management strategies and management measures in Amendment 1.
In 2021, the latest year reported on the fisheries division’s website, commercial watermen landed 694,811 pounds of spotted sea trout worth $1.7 million. That is the highest number of pounds of the fish reportedly landed in the commercial fishery dating back to 1972, although landings in the early- to mid-1970s also exceeded 600,000 pounds, as they did in 1991.
Spotted seatrout, also known as speckled trout, can be found from Massachusetts south. They are highly targeted by recreational fishermen, and it has been estimated that recreational fishermen catch seven times as many as commercial fishermen throughout the range, although many are released.
Recreational fishermen usually catch them by hook-and-line gear using a variety of natural and artificial baits.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
