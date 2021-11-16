Morehead City practice receives grant to help address prenatal health disparities

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret OB-GYN and Associates in Morehead City recently received $20,000 in grant funding to implement CenteringPregnancy, a prenatal care model designed to improve health outcomes for moms and reduce health disparities.
The money is a portion of a $175,000 grant to address health equity from UnitedHealthcare in partnership with Unified Women’s Healthcare of North Carolina. The funds will help launch the CenteringPregnancy initiative at Carteret OB-GYN in Morehead City, Laurel OB-GYN in Asheville, Catawba Women’s Center in Hickory and Wayne Women’s Clinic in Goldsboro.
CenteringPregnancy is an evidence-based model of group prenatal care shown to improve a wide range of birth outcomes, including lowering the risk of preterm births, reducing low birth weights, increasing rates of breastfeeding, increasing postpartum depression screenings and promoting healthier pregnancy spacing.
The initiative brings together up to 12 people with similar due dates, their partners, support people and health care team to meet for 10 prenatal visits. Participants engage in their care by measuring their weight and blood pressure, recording their health data and meeting privately with their provider for the clinical assessment.
All services will be free of charge.
The funding will also provide support to sustain four current CenteringPregnancy sites in Chapel Hill, Cary, Durham and Winston-Salem.
“We recognize that poor maternal health outcomes remain high among women in North Carolina, and that Black women and infants represent a disproportionate share of adverse outcomes,” Anita Bachmann, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of North Carolina, said. “Access to quality prenatal health care will help close the gap on health inequity. We are proud to partner with UWH of North Carolina to address disparities and improve maternal health outcomes in North Carolina."
According to March of Dimes, North Carolina ranks higher in the preterm birth rate compared to the national average, and the preterm birth rate among Black women is 46% higher than all other women. The state also has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 808 infant deaths since 2019. Overall, Black women have at least twice the rate of severe maternal morbidity and are at least three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related complications, compared to white women.
The CenteringPregnancy initiative is one of several UnitedHealthcare, along with its parent company UnitedHealth Group, is reportedly launching to address maternal health outcomes throughout the U.S.
