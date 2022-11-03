BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins read a quote by the great American military leader Douglas MacArthur on Tuesday to describe the eight years of service by BOE member John “Bubba” McLean of Cape Carteret.
“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent,” Clark read.
It was a night to honor McLean, who attended his last board meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. McLean, a Republican who serves District 1, has served two four-year terms, and opted to not seek re-election for a third term.
His decision has paved the way for Republican Dana Vinson Mull, who is running uncontested for the District 1 seat in the Nov. 8 statewide mid-term elections.
McLean’s seat is one of four up for grabs on the seven-member board. The other three seats are held by Republican incumbents who are also running unopposed. They are: Clark Jenkins of Morehead City, District 3; Brittany Wheatly of Beaufort, District 5; and Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Stacy, District 6. Newly elected members will be sworn in at the Dec. 6 school board meeting.
As well as praising McLean for his service, the board presented him with flowers and gifts. His family stood by his side for the presentation.
Wheatly described McLean as “a gentleman” and “kind and compassionate.” She further pointed out he cares about every student in the system.
Member Travis Day said, “He has been an asset for this community and school board. Every single decision you have handled with grace.”
Katie Statler added, “You have the unique ability to listen to others’ opinions, even when you don’t agree with them.”
Board member Dennis Goodwin said, “You are going to leave a big hole.”
Even finance officer Kathy Carswell paid tribute.
“It’s been a true honor to work with you,” she said.
Board attorney Neil Whitford added, “The people of Carteret County send the best of the best to this board. You are the best of the best of the best.”
Superintendent Richard Paylor said, “We appreciate the hard work, the dedication and serious effort you put into serving the board.”
McLean, who works in real estate, said he enjoyed his time serving the school system, community and students.
“This has been one of the most rewarding things I have done in my life,” he said. “I have been from day one impressed with the professionalism and caliber of our employees.”
He further said while he and other board members have not always agreed, “I know you all are here for the children. Our differences are what makes us a really strong board.”
As well as saying farewell to a fellow member, the board welcomed Paylor in his new role as superintendent. Paylor, the school system’s former assistant superintendent, was unanimously elected as the new superintendent in October to replace Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, whose last official day is Oct. 31. Dr. Jackson resigned to become the new superintendent of the Buncombe County school district, effective Nov. 1.
