NEWPORT — Since 1984, Matthew 25, a nonprofit food pantry and thrift store, has helped those in need in Newport and surrounding areas.
While it started as a small thrift shop in an attic above St. James United Methodist Church, the ministry has now grown into a large complex across the street from the church at 1007 Orange St.
Not only does Matthew 25 provide food and clothing assistance, but financial help to those struggling with electric and water bills, rent and other needs. Plus, there is a large thrift store to fund the ministry.
The name, Matthew 25, is based on the Bible verse Matthew 25:35 “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me in.”
The ministry’s Assistant Director Jim Parks said volunteers try to abide by that verse as they help hundreds, if not thousands, of residents each year.
“That’s the reason we’re here. We want to help. Matthew 25 is seen as being the hands and feet of the Lord,” Parks said. “We are serving Him and helping others.”
In 2022, Matthew 25 provided $106,640 in food and financial assistance to those in the Newport Township.
As of June 5, the nonprofit has provided $37,848 in assistance for 2023 to those needing a hand up. That includes food, meals (Meals on Wheels), and financial assistance with rent, gas, electric and water.
Those needing help can fill out an application, whether it’s for food, finances or clothing. People can get bags of groceries, based on family size, once per month. Financial assistance may be provided one time per 12 months. Applicants are required to produce a paper copy of a lease or bill in order to obtain financial assistance. New applicants must provide an N.C. ID card or valid driver’s license.
Parks said Matthew 25 also provides assistance to the community in many other ways. The nonprofit has an emergency food assistance program that is available the last Thursday of each month. Food is distributed 9 to 9:30 a.m. Priority is given to Newport residents. Eligibility for this federal program is determined by income.
The ministry also provided $50,000 to The MirIAM, a nonprofit home that helps women struggling with substance abuse issues. The money went toward the purchase of a house.
They also provide $1,000 per month to guidance counselors at Newport Elementary and Newport Middle schools to help students needing assistance. Plus, the ministry gave $18,000 to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes in a new development in the Newport area. They also assist with Meals on Wheels. The list goes on, but Parks said there are so many needs they just want to do their part.
“We try to do what we can,” he said. “We can’t do everything, but what we can do, we will help.”
The section that serves people with food and financial assistance is open 9 to 11 a.m. Monday and Thursday.
Adjacent to that area is the Matthew 25 Thrift Store, which is one of the main funding sources for the ministry. The thrift store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Parks said depending on the need, Matthew 25 also provides clothing assistance through the thrift store.
As for ways to help, Parks said there is a particular need for food donations for the pantry. They accept canned goods, such as canned vegetables, Ravioli, and dried foods like pasta and macaroni and cheese. Other nonperishable items are also accepted. People can also donate funds.
For more information about Matthew 25, go to matthew25sjumc.org or call 252-223-4727.
