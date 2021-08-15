‘Looking to the future:’ Mayor outlines vision to replace iconic Atlantic Beach boardwalk, revamp The Circle

ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper outlined a plan Thursday for the town to seek architectural proposals soon for what he called a “once in a generation opportunity” to replace and upgrade the oceanfront boardwalk.
Mr. Cooper spoke at the end of the town council’s monthly work session and said he thinks it’s time to bite the bullet and improve the boardwalk in The Circle development district, which has been the heart of the town since the 1920s.
In an interview after the meeting, Mr. Cooper said the last time the boardwalk was improved was in the early 1990s. Since then, he said it’s deteriorated badly.
“The boards are nailed into a concrete slab that has deteriorated,” he said. “It’s a trip hazard. It’s pretty dangerous.”
Beyond that, the mayor said replacing the boardwalk is an opportunity to make the oldest resort town in Carteret County fresh and more enticing to visitors, as well as a better place for residents.
“I’ve been looking at this (boardwalk) my whole life,” added Mr. Cooper, who is the grandson of Alfred B. Cooper, a principal developer of the town dating back to the 1940s and 50s. “It’s time for a fresh approach. Sometimes you can’t see the forest for the trees.”
The council took no action on the matter Thursday at the work session.
In a memo to the council, Mr. Cooper said he envisions a two-stage juried design process. Architectural designers, students and other professionals may participate provided they are associated with an architect or landscape architect, he wrote in the memo.
In the first phase, submissions would undertake a broad exploration of design concepts. Three firms would then be invited to participate in the second phase and would develop detailed elaborations of their concepts.
The mayor envisions major improvement not just of the boardwalk – which is approximately 800 feet long and 16 feet wide – but also in the circle area called “The Point,” at the entrance to the district.
Mr. Cooper wants the project to provide things residents have said they want, such as more shaded areas, places to sit and a focus on the town’s history, including construction of a pavilion to anchor the project. The former Atlantic Beach Pavilion, long gone, drew countless legendary performers, he said in the memo, and essentially hosted the birth of beach music and its signature dance, the shag.
The new boardwalk also should highlight individuals important to Atlantic Beach’s history and other historic, long-gone structures, such as the Jolly Knave and the Ocean King Hotel.
The existing boardwalk is at grade and gets covered by blowing sand. The new one, Mayor Cooper said in the memo, would not be limited to that footprint and “should be elevated approximately 4 feet above grade” and “include resiliency features, such as strengthening of the existing seawall beneath it.” It would be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The mayor also envisions new showers and restrooms, water fountains, bottle-filling stations and public art on the boardwalk and elsewhere in the district.
“The new Boardwalk should incorporate fun and comfortable seating areas as well as shaded areas,” he added in the memo. “The Boardwalk serves as a passageway to the beach, but it is also a great place to sit and enjoy the view.
“The primary purpose of the new Pavilion is to serve as a stage for music and other public performances, such as movie nights and theatrical shows. When not in use as a stage, it should serve as a shaded place for families to gather for a picnic by the beach or for friends to meet up for coffee in the morning.”
During the work session, Councilman Harry Archer asked about inclusion of a Ferris wheel, and Mayor Cooper said in the interview he liked the idea, if it’s possible. A Ferris wheel and other amusement rides were prime attractions on The Circle for many years before the area went into decline.
About 20 years ago, developer Fred Bunn bought much of the property known as The Circle, located directly south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach causeway. He redeveloped some properties for commercial and residential use.
Mr. Bunn, Mr. Cooper said Thursday, is aware of the plan – the two meet often – and is interested in a public-private partnership. The memo lists him as one of the potential “jurors” who would make the final recommendation on the design and design firm.
In the memo, the mayor listed a preliminary project budget of $2 million.
“The new Atlantic Beach Boardwalk should show that Atlantic Beach has … evolved and is looking to the future,” Mayor Cooper wrote. “However, the future of the Boardwalk and all Atlantic Beach should be rooted in our history of a family-focused, classic beach town.”
The memo lists an ambitious schedule: release of the design competition brief Wednesday, Sept. 15, receipt of first stage submissions by the end of October, announcement of second phase finalists in mid-November, receipt of second phase submissions by the end of January 2022, a public comment period throughout February 2022, announcement of the design winner March 1, 2022 and start of construction in October 2022.
“This is not a hypothetical project; it will get built,” Mayor Cooper concluded.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.