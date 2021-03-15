Carteret County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported Monday 30 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Carteret County since Friday, putting the total number of known cases since March 2020 at 4,539.
According to the county’s first of three coronavirus updates for the week, 68 cases are currently active, while 4,426 people have recovered and satisfied the state’s isolation requirements. Forty-four county residents have died as a direct result of COVID-19.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported three COVID-related hospitalizations Monday, up from two reported Friday.
The County Health Department, in partnership with CHC, continues to vaccinate those in groups 1, 2 and 3 of the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
Beginning Wednesday, people in group 4 with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 will also be eligible for vaccines. Physicians’ offices and private pharmacies have also begun distributing vaccinations.
To make an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
