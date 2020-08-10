Water service to be cut Monday night to portion of Cedar Point

CEDAR POINT – Water service will be cut off on both sides of Highway 24 from BB&T to Dudley’s marina from 11:59 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning as workers from Western Carteret Water Corp. fix a leak.
Lisa Smith-Perri, general manager of the utility, said Monday a resident noticed the leak, into a ditch, Friday, but she didn’t want to cut of water over the weekend and waited until a time when few people or businesses are using water. She said she doesn’t know what caused the leak, which is near the new Cedar Point Tire building on Highway 24, but said it could be wear and tear on the old water pipe.
Meanwhile, Ms. Smith-Perri said, WCWC is still waiting to complete repairs and bury an exposed water main on Bogue Sound Drive in Cape Carteret. Engineers have determined the best way to fix the main, but are waiting for a part before beginning the work. Parts have been hard to come by during the novel coronavirus pandemic, she said.
The Cape Carteret line was the victim of a wash-out on the west side of the road, near its southern end, after a thunderstorm June 16 flooded the area with more than 5 inches of rain in just a few hours. The 24-foot-long section of the main was left suspended in the water for hours until crews from the town, the water company and Sunland Builders drained the water and stabilized it with a backhoe the next day.
The gaping hole remains open, according to Ms. Smith-Perri, but there have been no service interruptions since the pipe was pulled out of the water and suspended. The fear at the time of the washout, between Park Avenue and Edgewater Drive, was that if the pipe hit the bottom of the hole, it would break and require service to be cut to a large area.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.