Carteret reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported nine more confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the number of active cases again approaching 100.
The additional cases bring the county’s total to 862 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those, officials report 98 are active, and 755 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Nine Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, and six patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Carteret County public school system also reported one additional case Tuesday, bringing the total connected to schools to 36. The newest was confirmed Monday at West Carteret High School.
Health providers have conducted 9,415 total COVID-19 tests, with 178 pending results Tuesday.
The county provides COVID-19 updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
