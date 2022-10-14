NEWPORT - Newport town council voted unanimously Thursday evening to select a new interim manager.
Ralph Clark of New Bern will step into the role until a permanent manager is appointed.
Clark will relieve Police Chief R. Keith Lewis who temporarily filled the role in addition to his duties with the police department.
"The council looks forward to benefiting from (Clark's) wide experience in local government as he manages the day-to-day operations of the Town of Newport while we continue our search for a permanent manager," wrote Newport Mayor Pro Tempore David Heath.
Clark has an extensive background serving in management positions for several central and eastern North Carolina towns, both large and small, for over 30 years.
He has completed eight interim town manager assignments for various municipalities, including Morehead City, with work periods typically ranging from four to eight months.
Clark's pay will be $53 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.