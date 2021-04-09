BEAUFORT — Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck was one of 29 North Carolina sheriffs to sign on to a letter sent to President Joe Biden about his administration’s policies regarding the number of migrants entering the U.S. through the Southern border.
According to a release from the County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Buck was one of 274 sheriffs from across the nation to sign the letter, which was sent Wednesday. In the letter, the coalition urged President Biden to “reverse course and help us protect our communities by securing the southern border.”
“The federal government should fulfill its obligation to protect our country and our citizens. The administration should employ the tools and resources available to stem the flow of immigrants illegally coming into our country from the southern border,” Sheriff Buck said. “Not every person who crosses the southern border is a criminal or will go on to commit criminal acts in our country, but many who successfully cross the border are trafficking in drugs, engaging in human trafficking or have terroristic intentions to harm our country.”
Sheriff Buck added, “Failure to secure our borders, as best as possible, is a failure of the federal government to carry out one of its primary purposes; to protect the citizens of the United States.”
According to the release, the letter, which was sent to President Biden electronically and via U.S. Postal Service, was signed by sheriffs in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and several other states.
