Carteret County confirms 20 more COVID-19 cases as of Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — Though the number of overall cases continues to increase, Carteret County saw a drop in active COVID-19 cases for the first time in a couple weeks Monday.
The Carteret County Health Department reported 76 active cases as of Monday afternoon, two fewer than reported Friday. However, total cases continue to climb, with 20 new confirmed cases Monday.
Of the 5,424 total cases confirmed since last March, 5,289 have recovered and 59 county residents have died as a direct result of COVID-19.
In addition, COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased by one since Friday to six as of Monday afternoon.
By zip code, Newport, 28570, currently has the most active COVID-19 cases with 26, followed by Beaufort, zip code 28516, with 14 active cases and Morehead City, 28557, with 12 active cases.
The health department offers the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to anyone 12 years of age and older. If you haven’t yet received the vaccine, contact the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or go to myspot.nc.gov for other providers.
