Man drowns in ocean off Emerald Isle Monday

EMERALD ISLE — Town officials have confirmed a man drowned in the ocean off Emerald Isle Monday afternoon.
According to a news release from the town, Joshua Paul Bishop, 36, of Roanoke, Va., was confirmed dead around 3 p.m. Monday at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. He had been transported there after lifesaving efforts on the scene by emergency responders.
Emerald Isle EMS responded to a call that came in at 1:48 p.m. for a male subject in the water near 2001 Ocean Drive. Shortly after, Mr. Bishop was pulled from the water with the assistance of fire department personnel and two Emerald Isle ocean rescue lifeguards. He was then transported by EMS to CHC, where he was declared dead.
A spokesperson for the town of Emerald Isle said no further information is anticipated regarding this incident, and that officials extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bishop.
