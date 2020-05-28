MHC planners recommend preliminary plat for multi-family development, self-storage

MOREHEAD CITY — The planning board last week recommended approval of the preliminary plat for a two-lot subdivision off Highway 70 to contain phase two of the Vinings at Wildwood development and a self-storage facility.
The planning board met via Zoom May 19 to consider the preliminary plat approval. The item was the only one under “new business” on the meeting agenda, which can found online at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05192020-103.
The developers, Sailfish Wildwood LLC, propose building a 60-unit apartment complex as phase two of the Vinings at Wildwood on one lot and a self-storage facility to be known as Pinnacle Storage on the other. Phase one of the Vinings was completed nearly 10 years ago.
According to information in the agenda packet, the subdivision in question is at 5476 Highway 70. In February, the Morehead City Council approved splitting the 13.52-acre property and rezoning lot 1, totaling 3.93 acres, to RMF-CU (residential multifamily, conditional use) district and lot 2, 9.59 acres, to CH-CU (highway commercial, conditional use) district.
As recommended by the planning board, the city council approved the rezoning with certain conditions the developer must meet, including:
- A fence be installed around the proposed stormwater pond on lot 2.
- The owner shall clean out the drainage culvert prior to commencement of the project and periodically clean trash and debris from the drainage culvert under the railroad track near the northeast corner of the property, as needed.
- A sidewalk be installed along Highway 70 and Wildwood Road along the property to terminate at a private drive.
The development will be serviced by Morehead City water and sewer, but the developer is responsible for installing and maintaining all utilities because it is on a private drive. The property will have access from Wildwood Road, as well as a private drive installed to enter phase two of the Vinings. There will also be an emergency paved access and a 5-foot sidewalk constructed along Highway 70 and Wildwood Road up to the driveway and interior of the development.
The developer has submitted all necessary permits and other documents and the plan has been reviewed by various town departments. With the planning board’s recommendation for approval, the matter will next go before the council for final approval Tuesday, June 12.
Reporter’s note: The News-Times did not attend the planning board meeting and followed up with planning officials on action taken by the board.
