ATLANTIC BEACH - The town of Atlantic Beach is currently seeking public input concerning the development along the causeway and Fort Macon Road.
The plan will guide decisions related to future projects in the 0.7 mile stretch of land regarding, design, community character, transportation, economic development and public realm investments, according to the town's website.
Within the survey are eight questions that cover topics such as "should the causeway and Fort Macon Road's design blend into the town or boldly stand out as the centerpiece and gateway to the town" and if the area should be known for its "residential feel" or for "entertainment, energy, noise and tourism."
The survey is part of Atlantic Beach's ongoing Gateway Project.
In-person input may also be made Saturday, Aug. 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Crystal Coast Brewing. A presentation by YARD and Company will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session and an open house event.
To participate in the online survey, visit the website https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CausewayPlan.
