MOREHEAD CITY — N.C. Sea Grant has hired Eric Herbst to serve as its coastal aquaculture specialist at the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City.
According to a press release from NCSG, in his new role, Mr. Herbst will support the development, expansion and diversification of the state’s coastal aquaculture industries, including shellfish, finfish and algal species. He fills the opening that arose when Dr. Chuck Weirich joined the National Sea Grant Office in fall 2019.
Mr. Herbst will lead a variety of ongoing and emerging coastal aquaculture projects in the state, including those focusing on education and outreach, technology transfer and applied research.
“Advancing opportunities within the aquaculture industry is among the key focus areas of Sea Grant — in our state and nationally,” NCSG Executive Director Susan White said “In North Carolina, we have a legacy of working closely with growers — helping their businesses, developing an aquaculture workforce, and promoting locally sourced seafood to consumers. We are pleased that Eric is joining our team to enhance our public and private sector partnerships.”
Among its many partnerships, NCSG is part of the N.C. Shellfish Initiative, which aims to create mariculture jobs, protect water quality, shellfish health and ensure sustainable management in collaboration with other federal, state, nonprofit and local partners.
“I am very excited about returning to North Carolina and am honored to be joining the North Carolina Sea Grant team in support of the promotion of responsible and sustainable aquaculture,” Mr. Herbst said in the announcement. “I look forward to working closely with growers and farmers, and the diverse group of aquaculture stakeholders and partners to develop solutions to challenges and help grow the state’s aquaculture industry.”
Mr. Herbst has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree in fisheries science/aquaculture from Louisiana State University. He started his aquaculture career at a fish farm in Pinetown.
NCSG Extension Director Frank Lopez said Mr. Herbst “is a skilled scientist with excellent problem-solving skills and over 20 years’ experience in the research and commercial aquaculture sectors.”
“He will bring a fresh perspective and I am looking forward to working with him to continue our state’s rapid growth in aquaculture,” Mr. Lopez said.
