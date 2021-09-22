MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still time for those who work in the seafood industry in Carteret County and the rest of the state to apply for 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act relief funds.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries issued a reminder Friday the deadline for commercial fishermen, marine aquaculture operators, seafood dealers and processor and for-hire fishing operators to apply for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act II financial assistance is Friday, Oct. 1. The financial assistance is available to those who can document a greater than 35% revenue loss in 2020 compared to the previous five-year average due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the DMF, North Carolina stands to receive $4.5 million from the CARES Act II to provide relief through direct payments to fishery-related stakeholders affected by the pandemic. This funding is in addition to the $5.4 million in fisheries assistance the state received from the 2020 CARES Act and distributed earlier this year.
Applicants for the 2021 round are required to complete the application, an affidavit, and provide supporting materials that document loss of revenue greater than 35% from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, as compared to the average revenue from the same period of the previous five-years.
Eligible stakeholders who received relief from the 2020 Cares Act funding may apply for the 2021 CARES Act II funding, but assistance will be adjusted for the amount already received.
The DMF said an objective of the program is to “make participants whole; that is, to put them in the same position financially as they would have been had COVID-19 not occurred.”
“The combination of fisheries assistance with any other CARES Act relief (such as the Paycheck Protection Program, Small Business Association loan, or unemployment payments) plus their fisheries income and/or other income in 2020 cannot exceed their average annual revenue from the previous five years, or a minimum of one year for those in business fewer than five years,” officials stated.
Applications and supporting documentation can be delivered to DMF headquarters at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City. They can also be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, CARES Act II Fisheries Relief Program, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Applications and supporting documentation will not be accepted at other division offices.
In August, the division mailed application packets to eligible license-, lease- and permit-holders. Application packets are available on the division’s Economic Relief Programs webpage or at division offices for eligible stakeholders who are not licensed by the division.
Anyone with questions regarding this financial relief program mail email them covid19relief@ncdenr.gov or call 252-503-3091.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.