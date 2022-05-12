MOREHEAD CITY — County Health Director Nina Oliver reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the county remains low.
“We continue to remain in low community transmission,” Ms. Oliver said during the county Consolidated Human Services meeting, held in the conference room of the health department.
Ms. Oliver said on Monday there were 28 active COVID-19 cases in the county, with no COVID-related hospitalizations.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 map, there were a total of 77 COVID-19 cases reported in Carteret County last week.
There have been 4,559 COVID-19 cases reported in the county since the start of the pandemic, with 125 deaths.
There have been no indications of COVID-19 detected in the county’s wastewater, which is another key indicator that the number of cases remains relatively low, according to Ms. Oliver.
She said the health department is continuing to provide the second round of booster doses for anyone over 50 years of age or those who are immune compromised.
“We are still waiting for approval for the 0-4 age group to be finalized,” she said.
As of Monday, the health department has administered 15,342 COVID-19 vaccines and 3,547 booster doses.
There have been 594 COVID-19 doses given to those 12 to 17 years of age and 174 doses given to children ages 5-11.
Ms. Oliver said 70% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About 65% of the population has received two doses or one dose of J&J vaccine.
She added that 32% of the county’s population has received one booster or an additional dose.
In other action, the board:
Heard that the health department would sponsor a free drive-thru rabies clinic 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the health department.
Approved accepting $188,847 in state American Recovery Plan Act funds and $150,404 in Communicable Disease Pandemic Recovery funds to address the detection, control and prevention of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.
Approved its operating procedures for 2022.
Heard results of a Community Health Assessment.
