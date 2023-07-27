BEAUFORT — During the July meeting of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, former Carteret County Airport Manager Jesse Vinson was recognized with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award.
Granted by the office of the governor to honor those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments, the award is the highest civilian honor in the state of North Carolina.
Vinson, who serves on the Carteret County Airport Authority, was presented the recognition as part of a surprise announcement from N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson. He was also presented a flag that was flown over the N.C. State Capitol.
According to a county news release, Vinson’s commitment to the state began with his role as the business officer and CFO for the NCDOT Ferry Division. Over the course of four decades, he has made profound contributions to Carteret County, serving on various boards and commissions, including the Carteret County Planning Board, Carteret County Board of Adjustment, Carteret County Economic Development Foundation and various local municipality boards.
As the Carteret County Airport Manager for more than three years, Vinson played a pivotal role in enhancing the Michael J. Smith Field’s profitability, the release states. Under his leadership, the airport saw remarkable growth, including significant construction projects, such as the expansion of essential hangar space to cater to the needs of both residents and tourists.
Jimmy Farrington, chair of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, also made remarks of appreciation to Vinson that included noteworthy achievements that have contributed significantly to the growth and prosperity of Carteret County. Farrington noted, “The Carteret County community and its residents extend their heartfelt congratulations to Jesse for this well-deserved recognition. His legacy of service will continue to inspire others to make a positive impact on their community and we are truly indebted to his leadership and character.”
For more information on The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, visit https://longleafpinesociety.org/order-of-the-long-leaf-pine,
