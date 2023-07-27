Former Carteret County Airport Manager Jesse Vinson (bottom row, middle) was surprised with a presentation of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson (bottom row, left) during the Carteret County Board of Commissioners July meeting. Vison’s wife, Kathy Burgess Vinson, (bottom row, right) joined Sen. Sanderson and County Commissioners (top row) to present the award.