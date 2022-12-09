CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point’s annual Toys for Tots drive will end Monday, Dec. 12
Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, who has led the effort for years, said Friday that, “This year we are sorely lacking in our collections. Please find it in your hearts to drop a new, unwrapped toy in one of the collection boxes.”
Calhoun said she believes the tough economic conditions have contributed to the lack of participation this year.
Calhoun added the town’s Operation Bundle Up, through which people can donate new cold-winter clothing for Carteret County students who need it, is also slow this year and urged residents to step up donations.
Toys for Tots drop-off locations are at the town hall off Sherwood Avenue during business hours and at the following other locations in town:
34 North
All Pro Tires
Bogue House Restaurant
Boro Girl Boutique
CP’s Grill
Dudley’s Marina
Lake Nichole
Lauren’s Boutique
Molly Maids
Neuse Sports Shop
Performance East
Riptidez
Sound Furniture
Starbucks
The Market at Cedar Point
Truist Bank
UPS Store
In Cape Carteret, the drop-off is at the town hall off Dolphin Street and First Citizens Bank and Ribeye’s Steakhouse.
Emerald Isle locations are Day Five Art Gallery and Sound Hardware.
Dollar General stores in Bogue, Peletier and Swansboro are also participating.
Marines will pick up all the donated toys and other items during the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the town hall.
The program, sponsored for decades by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, aims to provide gifts for children up to age 14 who otherwise might receive little or nothing. The program accepts new, unwrapped toys and bigger items, such as bicycles and tricycles.
Operation Bundle Up collects coats, hoodies, mittens and gloves for distribution to Carteret County schools to students identified by school counselors.
Those who want to donate warm-weather clothing can bring items to the town hall for distribution all winter. The town hall is at 427 Sherwood Ave., off Highway 24, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
