CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners will hold their regular monthly session Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and consider approval of a commercial site plan for property on Bell Street owned by Buddy Guthrie.
The Cedar Point board previously rezoned the tract for a commercial development that includes warehouse and retail space.
The other big item on the board’s agenda is consideration of approval of a conservation easement for the property the town bought last year for a park along White Oak River and its tributary, Boathouse Creek. The easement limits where the town can install improvements, such as bathroom facilities, picnic areas and parking lots, and is necessary before the town can receive an already-approved $1.01 million grant from the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund to help pay for the land purchase.
The town bought the land for $2.8 million after voters approved a $2.5 million bond referendum.
The meeting Tuesday night will be conducted on Zoom. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89729819587?pwd=SzhHaFZ5aGZKRENIR04zeVUrUHB0QT09.
For assistance, call the town hall at 252-393-7898.
