Tax office kicks off 2024 property revaluation, plans to do full list and measure

BEAUFORT — Though the effective date of Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, is still several years out, the Carteret County Tax Office has already started work on the next countywide property revaluation, which will include a full list and measure of all properties for the first time since the late 1990s.
County tax administrator Sarah Davis gave the County Board of Commissioners an overview of the reappraisal process during the board’s regular monthly meeting July 19 in Beaufort. She said her office kicked off July 1 with the first phase of the process, data collection, which is expected to last until January 2023.
“It seems like I was just here discussing the 2020 (revaluation), and I don’t really believe it, but we work so many years in advance for the next (revaluation),” Ms. Davis said.
After being delayed a year due to severe damage from Hurricane Florence in September 2018, the most recent revaluation took effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Revaluation is the process by which all real property in the county is appraised at its current market value as of a specific date, in this case Jan. 1, 2024. Real property includes the land and any improvements on it, including residential or commercial buildings and accessory structures, such as sheds and boat slips. Appraisers even evaluate non-taxable properties, such as government buildings, churches and property of other nonprofit organizations.
“It’s important that we get a good value on all types (of properties) regardless if they are taxable or not because, as we know, we can’t escape hurricanes, and when the tax office goes out after a hurricane and (assesses) the damage, those numbers sometimes can decide what (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) is going to do for our area,” Ms. Davis said.
For the data collection portion of the massive effort, tax appraisers in the field will visit each property to survey its physical characteristics and take updated photos. After data collection wraps up in early 2023, the office will move to the analysis phase to assign tax values based on current market trends.
The process this time around will be a little more intense than usual, Ms. Davis said, as the county plans to carry out a full list and measure for the first time since the late 1990s. Through that process, appraisers will visit each of the county’s approximately 61,000 real estate parcels, plus around 12,000 mobile homes, to take physical measurements and other data.
“We made the decision after 2020 that we thought it was time to do what we call a full list and measures, so that means we will put a body at every single real estate property in Carteret County, we will walk around it, we will update our data, we will add data, delete data, change data, update, verify…these things are really important,” she said.
Ms. Davis said the tax office is also undertaking a project this revaluation cycle cataloguing all mobile homes in the county.
After public hearings in fall 2023, new values become effective Jan. 1, 2024, with notices being sent out to property owners that February. After that, property owners who feel their appraisal is inaccurate may file an appeal, a process which lasts several months.
“We always want people to know that we do the best we can to capture their current marketable value, but they do have due process, they have the appeals process,” Ms. Davis said.
Tax appraisers, some tax office employees and some outside contractors, are beginning their surveying in the western end of the county and making their way east. Ms. Davis said after peak tourism season dies down after Labor Day, the appraisers will move to properties on Bogue Banks and survey that area in the winter. The hope is appraisers will finish up on the island by spring when tourism picks up again, then move back to the mainland and continuing working their way east.
Ms. Davis appraisers in the field can be identified by their bright vests that say “Carteret County Tax” written on the back. She said they will also carry ID badges and use county-issued equipment, like vehicles and tablets.
The appraisers go door-to-door asking to view properties. She said if someone does not want appraisers on their property, they will honor the owner’s wishes and attempt to evaluate the property in another manner.
“We do have other avenues that we can take to try to be respectful of people and their wishes,” she said. “Our appraisers are aware that if someone has asked them not to come on their property not to, they won’t go in someone’s fence without permission.”
The tax office has planned several outreach efforts to inform residents about the revaluation and when appraisers will be in their neighborhood. Ms. Davis said her office is also coordinating with towns and their police departments in attempt to cut down on the amount of unnecessary calls to 911 about appraisers surveying property.
“We’re committed to this project, our staff is really excited,” Ms. Davis said. “We’ve put a lot of time and resources into planning for this and we really think that it is going to be a successful project.”
