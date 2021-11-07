Carteret County Schools receives clean audit, has increase in fund balance due to pandemic-related federal aid

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved a clean audit report with an increased fund balance for the fiscal year ending June 30 during a meeting Wednesday.
The action was taken during the board’s gathering in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive.
The school system ended fiscal 2020-21 with nearly $5.3 million in its general fund balance, a $1.7 million increase from the previous year.
“That is a significant increase in fund balance,” Adam Scepurek with Anderson, Smith and Wike PLLC of Statesville, the company that conducted the audit, said. “This year’s increase is driven mostly by federal funds received to offset the cost of operating a school system during the pandemic.”
Of the fund balance, $3 million is available for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. The rest is obligated to outstanding costs or is restricted.
A fiscal year runs from July 1 of one year to June 30 of the next.
The school system showed $9.8 million in capital outlay funds, with the bulk of that state Hurricane Florence recovery funds. The county received $10 million in storm recovery money from the state to help with repairs not covered by insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“This is a restricted fund balance and can only be used for repairs related to Hurricane Florence damage,” Mr. Scepurek said “Funds not used are to be paid back in 2025.”
He added that it’s not unusual to have unspent funds as school system’s get reimbursed by insurance and FEMA for repairs.
“It will become more difficult to get those repairs approved. About now you should be verifying there is still no structural or related damages,” he said.
The audit also shows the school’s food service program, which operates as a separate enterprise, ended the year with a loss of $151,000 in excess revenues and other sources.
Mr. Scepurek said most of that is due to the “challenges of operating a school food service program during the pandemic.”
The board approved the audit report by unanimous vote and thanked finance officer Kathy Carswell and her team for the clean report.
In other action, Wednesday the board:
· Approved policy revisions based on the N.C. School Boards Association’s spring 2021 update packet and a local revision to curriculum policy 3100 that prohibits teaching Critical Race Theory or other theories “that are not generally accepted as accurate by scholars in the academic fields aligned with the subjects or included in textbooks or other materials approved by the State Board of Education,” the revision states.
· Received an update on Carteret County Public School Foundation. The foundation has received nearly $1.6 million, and of that, more than $1.4 million has reportedly been invested in school system programs, students and employees.
· Received an update on student academic performance on state assessments during 2020-21. Among the state’s 115 school districts, Carteret County ranked third highest for end-of-grade and end-of-course testing and ranked third on the state’s Read to Achieve reading proficiency.
· Received updates on school bond and capital projects.
· Recognized Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative for its contributions to the school system, including the Bright Ideas grant program.
· Recognized West Carteret High School students Moksh Thakore and Davis Starling, who competed in the LifeSmarts Quiz Bowl competitive event at the Future Business Leaders of America national competition, placing second overall in the nation.
· Recognized White Oak Elementary School as an N.C. Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development Whole Child Award winner.
· Recognized retired White Oak Elementary School teacher Kathy Hines for raising $180,000 over the past 20 years for the American Heart Association.
· Recognized the county school system’s finance department for winning two national awards for the 28th consecutive year.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
· Approved personnel matters.
· Approved fundraiser requests.
· Approved student transfers.
· Approved reappointing Summer Hamdan, Erin Smith, Charles “Bucky” Oliver and Tabbie Nance for three-year terms to the Carteret County Public School Foundation Board of Directors.
· Approved a budget planning calendar for 2022-23.
· Approved an academic school calendar revision that makes Friday, Nov. 12, a remote learning/workday so students could have that day off in addition to Thursday, Nov. 11, which is the Veterans Day holiday.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
