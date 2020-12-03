Luminary to support hospice

CEDAR POINT — Croatan’s Hospice Helpers, a group of students from Croatan High School, will sponsor a drive-thru luminary, Lights of Love, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Magens Bay in Cedar Point.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.