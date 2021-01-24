Planning board green lights townhome development on Radio Island

MOREHEAD CITY — The city’s planning board gave the developers of a townhome complex on Radio Island the go-ahead to proceed with plans to build 61 townhome units, plus a 122-slip marina basin, clubhouse and bathhouse.
The Morehead City Planning Board met Jan. 19 for final plat review for Inlet Cove Townhomes, formerly Oceanside Yacht Club and before that, phase three of Olde Towne Yacht Club. Once final plat approval is given, the developer is legally able to transfer the lots and construction may begin soon after.
The development has been planned as far back as 2006, when it first appeared before the planning board as a proposal for 258 condominium units, plus 14 boat slips, a boat basin with day docks and drystack boat storage. The plans had changed significantly by the next time the board reviewed them later that same year, down to 80 condo units and other amenities, including a pool.
When the developers returned once again with altered plans in 2013, it was for 67 townhome units, a 130-slip marina basin, 32 storage units and a clubhouse. Different versions of the proposal came before the city several more times before the planning board and city council gave preliminary plat approval for the version at hand in 2019.
“This project has been around for quite a while, different iterations of it,” said Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group, who submitted the final plat review on behalf of project developer Doug Brady. “Mr. Brady is ready to start building townhomes out here very soon.”
Morehead City Planning Director Sandi Watkins noted the final plat approval would be contingent on the city receiving a bond or other guarantee of the installation of certain required improvements in the amount of $2,181,070, as well as the required $61,000 water access fee. Mr. Cullipher said the developer planned to turn those items in promptly once the final plat was approved in order to keep the project moving along.
Mr. Brady said he was excited to finally be moving on a project coming up on 15 years in the making.
“We’ve been working on this for a while, we’re really excited about it finally coming to fruition and I think it’s going to be great for the area and great for the town and provide a good tax base,” he said. “We appreciate the work that the town has done and all the boards in helping us get this plan where it is.”
Nobody from the public spoke in either support or opposition to the proposal, and there was little discussion among the planning board. The board voted unanimously to approve the final plat, contingent upon receipt of the required fees, and wished Mr. Brady well in his endeavor.
“It appears to be about 15 years of planning in the making,” planning board member Matt Johnson said, “…it’s been a long road for this project.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
