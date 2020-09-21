School officials confirm 20th COVID-19 case

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools has reported an additional confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 20 as of Saturday morning.
The newest case was reported Friday at Broad Creek Middle School, the first case there.
Other schools that have reported confirmed cases since schools opened include Morehead City Primary, Croatan High, White Oak Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Beaufort Middle, Newport Elementary and West Carteret High schools.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson has stated when the school system receives a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, the parents or guardians of students or the employees who have been in close contact will be notified by the Carteret County Health Department.
According to the County Health Department, the best protection against COVID-19 is to wear a face covering or mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others and wash your hands.
For more information on testing, prevention methods and guidance, visit the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services websites.
For those with questions or concerns, call the health department at 252-728-8550.
