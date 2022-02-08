CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Planning Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to vote on whether to recommend town commissioners approve the state-required Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan.
The meeting will be virtual only, available online at gotomeet.me/TOCC/cape-carteret-planning-board.
After the planning board meeting, town commissioners will hold a public hearing on the plan, required by the state Division of Coastal Management in all 20 of the state’s coastal counties, during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.
The commission is likely to vote that night to send the plan to the coastal management division for review and eventual approval by its policy-making arm, the Coastal Resources Commission.
A copy of the proposed plan is available for public inspection in the Cape Carteret town hall at 102 Dolphin St.
The public hearing will be held via an electronic and in-person meeting in town hall. The online meeting can be accessed at: gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
Participants can file written comments for the public hearing or sign up for the public comment period by sending them to town clerk Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org or by calling 252-393-8483 by noon on Feb. 14.
The land-use plan is a guide to what kinds of development can occur in specific locations in the town. The planning board and town commission use it to help decide how to vote on things like rezoning petitions.
A steering committee and the planning board have developed the plan with Anne Darby, a consultant with Summit Design and Engineering of Hillsborough.
The planning board discussed the latest draft of the firm’s document during their regular monthly meeting Feb. 1. The board could have decided to recommend approval that night but chose to take one more look before sending it to the commissioners.
Ms. Darby, whose company the town hired last year for $20,236.80, told commissioners last month the document is on track for approval by Friday, July 1, as originally planned.
Ms. Darby said during that meeting there have been many public comments on the plan.
Major goals in the plan include creating a walkable “main street,” retaining Cape Carteret’s small-town feel, providing more shopping opportunities, improving stormwater management to decrease flooding and improving the quality of life without disturbing existing neighborhoods, Ms. Darby told commissioners.
Ms. Darby also said the plan will bring the town into compliance with a 2019 state rewrite of local planning and development statutes.
