Town, Pirate Invasion call off fall event amid COVID-19 concerns

BEAUFORT — Town commissioners Monday unanimously rescinded their previous approval of the November Beaufort Pirate Invasion, citing increasing cases of COVID-19 and concerns about activities that draw a crowd.
The action, during the board’s virtual work session, rescinds the approval for the special event, even with modifications and a social distancing plan the board signed off on Oct. 12.
Wednesday, Beaufort Pirate Invasion President Capt. Carl Cannon said he supports the town’s decision to cancel the buccaneer-themed weekend.
“I don’t want to do anything that could cause harm to our community,” Capt. Cannon told the News-Times, noting that while organizers are “disappointed,” they do not want to risk any of the events becoming a “superspreader” for the novel coronavirus.
In October, the commission approved modifications to the Pirate Invasion weekend, scheduled for Nov. 20-22. The event was to entail vendors in John Newton Park, a living history encampment in Eury Park, a flotilla, black-powder demonstrations and more spread throughout multiple days and locations. As part of the approval the nonprofit had submitted a social distancing plan and looked to a ticketed event to reduce crowd size.
This week, however, the town concluded even with those measures in place, it might not be safe to proceed.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we ought to rescind (approval),” Commissioner John Hagle noted Monday, in concurrence with the rest of the board.
As of Thursday, Carteret County had recorded 1,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, with 123 of those active. The county has recorded the COVID-related deaths of 14 residents, half of those in roughly the last month.
“Unfortunately, I’d hate to see the pirate invasion canceled, but I think it’s best to err on the side of caution,” Commissioner Sharon Harker said. “I know (Carteret Health Care) is not stressed right now, but the goal is to keep it not stressed.”
The Beaufort Pirate Invasion has in past years been a weekend-long celebration in August, in which pirate actors “invade” the downtown area, set up a living history encampment, host on-water battles, provide demonstrations and bring vendors to the area. The summer event draws families from near and far.
The coronavirus pandemic derailed plans for the annual August celebration of Beaufort’s privateer history, however.
Capt. Cannon said Wednesday the nonprofit embraces the changes and hopes to retool in favor of offseason attractions.
“We’re trying to do two events (in 2021). We’re trying to get away from doing August, it’s so hot,” he noted.
He said the shift to smaller events in the spring and fall would allow the organization to possibly access tourism-related grant funds to help put on showcase.
“We put on this event for free every year, and it’s increasingly difficult to do,” Capt. Cannon said, estimating the nonprofit raises nearly $60,000 annually to cover costs, pay actors and more.
“We’re going to do everything we can to have a presence (in Beaufort) and keep our history alive,” he concluded.
In other action at Monday’s work session:
- Discussed revisions to the town’s noise ordinance.
- Discussed short-term rental regulations.
- Discussed a possible covenant amendment to allow for expansion of Homer Smith Marina.
- Discussed the town’s sewer allocation policy.
