MOREHEAD CITY — The second installment of the Carteret Links health education lecture series will focus on suicide prevention.
It will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 in person at Carteret Community College, with remote participation available at The Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island, Western Carteret Library in Cape Carteret and Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
Carteret Links is a new initiative offered by Carteret Community College in partnership with the Carteret County Health Department to offer lectures presented by local experts on health-related topics that are pertinent to community members.
Lectures are offered synchronously throughout the county at various remote learning classrooms that have been equipped with funds received by a grant from the US Department of Agriculture. Speakers will present at one location while audiences seated in classrooms around the county participate in real time from a location conveniently located near their homes. This series will spread crucial community health education to communities that may not otherwise have easy access to such presentations.
Carteret Links lectures are free, open to the public and specially curated for Carteret County residents. Additional programs in the series will be offered throughout the year, and more information on upcoming lectures will be available online at carteret.edu/carteret-links.
The remaining 2023 spring series includes the following presentations taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following topics:
Feb. 28: Suicide Prevention with Kathy Foster. Offered in-person at Carteret Community College and in real-time remote classrooms at The Bridge Downeast, Western Carteret Library and Fort Benjamin Park.
March 22: Vaping Health Issues with the County Health Department education division. Offered in-person at East Carteret High School and in real-time remote classrooms at Croatan High School, Carteret Community College and The Bridge Downeast.
April 19: Managing Blood Pressure with Camella Marcom. Offered in-person at The Bridge Downeast and in real-time remote classrooms at Carteret Community College, Harlowe Community Center, Western Carteret Library and Fort Benjamin Park.
For more details on classroom locations and speaker credentials, visit carteret.edu/carteret-links.
