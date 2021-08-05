MOREHEAD CITY — With an ordinance amendment making its way to the city council next week, Morehead City is starting to crack down on temporary signs illegally placed on public property and within the public right of way.
The amendment went before the Morehead City Planning Board for initial review July 20. That board, an advisory panel, voted unanimously to approve the amendment, sending it next to the Morehead City Council for a public hearing and possible approval Tuesday, Aug. 10.
If approved, the change would amend the city’s unified development ordinance to declare temporary signs placed on public property or within the public or railroad right of way as a “public nuisance” that are “dangerous and prejudicial to public health, safety and welfare” of residents. The amendment would also grant the city’s code enforcement officer the authority to remove and dispose of illegally placed signs.
Morehead City planning director Sandi Watkins said while temporary signs have always been illegal on public property and in the right of way, the UDO currently does not give staff authority to remove the signs.
“What this ordinance does, it doesn’t change where temporary signs are allowed or when they’re allowed,” Ms. Watkins said. “This gives zoning enforcement staff the authority to remove the sign if it’s on public property or within a right of way.”
City attorney Derek Taylor said the change essentially “gives some teeth” to the city’s sign ordinance by labeling them a public nuisance.
“These signs create dangerous situations that are a nuisance and they have to be removed and not have a long due process because by then, the event is over and we’ve done no good,” he said. “…Is it a good ordinance? We’ll see. …This is a good way to do it as far as I’m concerned.”
Based on the text amendment, staff would attempt to identify the owner of a non-compliant sign to assess a fine and give the individual an opportunity to collect the sign from city hall within 10 days. If the owner of a sign cannot be reasonably identified, or if the same person violates the ordinance more than once in a 12-month period, the sign owner forfeits their right to collect removed signs, which will be destroyed by staff.
The UDO change would not apply to temporary political signs placed on public property prior to an election, which are allowed by state statute.
“To account for that, our UDO says six weeks prior to an election and one week following an election, there shall be no limit as to the number of temporary signs permitted, so we are content-neutral in our ordinance, and it does have that provision that wouldn’t be impacted by the proposed amendments,” Ms. Watkins said.
At least one Morehead City resident is in favor of the change. Joseph Smith, who lives on S. 17th Street, said he’s noticed more signs going up in the right of way lately that he thinks are unattractive and could contribute to distracting driving.
“They’re very garish, almost hideous, and it has the feel of a used car lot,” he said during the July planning board meeting.
Members of the planning board also seemed in favor of the UDO amendment.
“This is much needed and I am delighted that you have brought it before us,” member Andrea Smith said.
Ms. Watkins said if the city council approves the amendment next week, the city plans to conduct an education campaign making residents aware of the changes.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.