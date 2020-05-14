Cannon: Contact tracing, more COVID testing underway

MOREHEAD CITY — County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon recently laid out a three-prong approach being used to manage the novel coronavirus pandemic within the county and nationally.
“We call it testing, tracing and trends,” Ms. Cannon said during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting Monday held via Zoom.
Ms. Cannon said the number of tests being administered has increased as the State Department of Health and Human Services has provided more test kits.
“At first it was very restrictive because we had a limited supply of tests,” she said. “That is now improving. Our biggest challenge remains having an adequate supply of (personal protective equipment), especially N95 respirators and gowns.”
She said as of April 20, the state is recommending health care providers test anyone suspected of having COVID-19. As well as health care providers administering tests, those without insurance or a private physician can come to the health department.
She said it currently takes two to three days to get test results. Once a person is tested, they are asked to self quarantine while awaiting results.
“We encourage anyone who is symptomatic to contact their medical care provider,” Ms. Cannon said. “If they don’t have insurance, contact the health department.”
She added that while rapid tests are becoming available, she has concerns about their accuracy.
She further said while there has been talk nationally about antibody testing, there are more than 200 antibody tests on the market, and the Food and Drug Administration has only approved 12. Plus, “I have concerns about the antibody tests because they are having a lot of false positive and false negative readings.”
As for tracing, Ms. Cannon said as soon as her staff is notified of a new positive case, they start contact tracing.
“We contact the new confirmed case and ask where they have been,” she said. “We get a list of their close contacts and begin contacting them.”
Ms. Cannon said a close contact is considered being within 6 feet of a person for 10 minutes or more.
“We let them know they have been exposed and ask them to quarantine for 14 days,” she said. “We also offer a test to them, and we encourage anyone exposed to be tested.”
Regarding trends, Ms. Cannon said her staff is looking at numbers across the state and within the county related to those displaying symptoms, lab tests administered, number of positive cases, hospitalizations, number of tracings, PPE supply and the availability of medical services and facilities.
“Overall Carteret County is in pretty decent shape right now,” she said.
Ms. Cannon added that her staff will continue studying long-term trends.
She said because more tests are now being administered, she expects the number of positive cases being reported to increase. As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of positive cases in Carteret County was 35.
Ms. Cannon said while May begins the time of year when people want to visit the beach, she encouraged caution.
“This is the best time of year to live at the beach, but a bad time to have a pandemic,” she said.
To minimize the spread of the coronavirus, she offered five steps: observe social distancing, wear face coverings when appropriate, clean and disinfect regularly, continue proper hand washing and stay home when sick.
As to when it’s appropriate to come out of self isolation, she said a person should be fever free for 72 hours without medication.
She thanked the public for cooperating with the self-isolating requirement and other precautions.
“I know people are eager to get back to some sense of normalcy but we can’t forget that it’s out in the community and will continue to be with us until they get a vaccine,” she said.
She further thanked her staff for their dedication in working around the clock to assist the public.
“Our staff is working nights and weekends because as soon as there is a positive case we immediately begin contact tracing,” Ms. Cannon said.
Since the pandemic began, Ms. Cannon said she has had to divert staff responsibilities to assist with the impacts of COVID-19.
“This has impacted health department services,” she said. “A lot has been changed.”
Department of Social Services Director Clint Lewis said a lot has changed for his department, as well.
“Last month we started teleworking from home,” he said. “We have three teams and only one team is in the building to maintain social distancing.”
He said while many services are being handled by staff at home, the department continues to process applications for assistance, eligibility for services applications and other matters. Many staff are meeting with families virtually.
However, “the adult and child protective services are still mandated to go out into homes,” he said. “The county has been very supportive of getting PPE for our workers.”
Mr. Lewis said there has been a large increase in residents seeking financial and food assistance since February. To help those seeking food assistance, he said the state has increased the amount of allotments to families. Health Choice fees have also been waived.
The DSS director said while much of the building has been shut down, some staff have been assisting with preparing years of paper files stored in county buildings for future digitization.
Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman, as did many board members, thanked Health Department and DSS staff for their work during such a difficult time.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.