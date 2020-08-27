Cedar Point board rezones Ennett property for residential subdivision

CEDAR POINT — Three months after holding the required public hearing, Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to rezone 45.8 acres along Highway 24 to allow development of a major new subdivision.
The 4-0 vote came during the commission’s monthly meeting, conducted via Zoom.
Principal property owner Andy Ennett has turned in to the town a plan for an 82-lot subdivision, with each lot at least 15,000 square feet.
The board’s vote changed the zoning from mixed-use district (MXD) to R-10 conditional (residential). The condition is the lots can be as narrow as 60 feet, 20 feet less than the 80 feet normally required in the R-10 zone.
Part of the land, which is between the Magens Bay subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park, borders Bogue Sound and some of it is behind the Bojangles on Highway 24.
“I appreciate the board’s favorable consideration of the request,” Mr. Ennett said after the vote, “and I look forward to seeing the project move forward.”
He and the unnamed buyer/developer want to “build a community Cedar Point can be proud of,” Mr. Ennett said. He added that the developer has a “vested interest” in the project because he plans to build a residence in the new community.
Prior to the vote, Town Administrator David Rief reminded the board the plan Mr. Ennett and the buyer/developer submitted is not the final one, and the final one could look far different. The ultimate plan will go through the town’s normal development process, which includes a detailed review by the planning board and final approval by the town commission.
During the public hearing in May, no one outright opposed the rezoning, although a few Magens Bay residents said they were concerned about traffic and the property value effects from 15,000-square-foot lots near their 20,000-square-foot lots.
The rezoning vote was postponed for the past two months at Mr. Ennett’s request while he worked out details.
The land has a history of rezoning and rezoning attempts. Mr. Ennett at one point sought to rezone the land from R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) to B-1 (general business). He then planned to sell the land to someone who would build a commercial/residential complex, and the town created the new MXD zoning district for Mr. Ennett and others who might seek to have land rezoned.
Mr. Ennett sought and obtained the MXD zoning for the land. However, he later said he found it too difficult to find a buyer because the commercial part of the project would have required a sewer system of some kind. Cedar Point doesn’t have a sewer system, so the developer would probably have had to put in a package treatment plant.
The strictly residential development will rely on septic tanks. Town planning board members and the commissioners agreed the R-10 (conditional) zoning and the residential project would have less impact on nearby residents and on traffic on busy Highway 24 than the residential/commercial project.
