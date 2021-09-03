Oceana releases economic analysis, urges feds to halt new oil leases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — International environmental group Oceana Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to “end … new leasing” of oil and gas drilling sites along the U.S. coast, including the waters off Carteret County.
The organization, in a press release that accompanies its release of a new, state-level analysis of the costs of oil and gas exploration and production versus protecting existing coastal economies, said the administration “has taken bold action to address climate change,” but “must go further to ensure the coasts are permanently protected from new offshore drilling.
Doing so, the release states, would “safeguard states’ tourism, recreation, and fishing industries and prevent climate pollution that is incompatible with addressing the climate crisis.”
David McGowan, executive director of the N.C. Petroleum Council and southern region director for the American Petroleum Institute, did not return a phone call for comment.
In an email interview Monday, Randy Sturgill, Wilmington-based senior Oceana field representative in North Carolina, said residents up and down the state’s coast are united in their opposition to offshore drilling.
“We are opposed to offshore drilling because what these numbers show has been evident to us for decades: protecting our coasts from dirty and dangerous offshore drilling means protecting tens-of-thousands of jobs and our coastal way of life,” he said.”
Most Carteret County towns in the mid-2010s adopted resolutions opposing oil and gas drilling and seismic testing for oil and gas, and Mr. Sturgill helped organize residents to attend board meetings and push for the measures.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners did not adopt any such resolution, but the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce did in September 2015.
Gov. Roy Cooper has opposed seismic testing and oil and gas drilling off the North Carolina coast.
“Permanent protections against drilling will benefit North Carolina’s economy and provide long-term security to coastal communities and workers in some of our most important industries, like fishing, tourism, and ocean recreation,” Mr. Sturgill added.
Penny Hooper of Smyrna, who was deeply involved in organizational efforts with Mr. Sturgill, said Tuesday she agrees with Oceana’s appeal to the president.
“Ban it forever,” she said.
She also said the Biden administration should work to speed up the permitting process for offshore wind energy production in conjunction with the oil and gas lease ban.
In 2016, President Barack Obama permanently ended oil and gas leasing in parts of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, but in April 2017, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to roll back the ban. He eventually backed off somewhat and in September 2020 announced a 10-year extension of the ban on oil drilling off the coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina — all states with Republican governors — but not North Carolina.
In January, President Biden paused the oil and gas leasing program pending an analysis of its impacts on the environment and economicvalue to taxpayers. The U.S. Department of Interior is still conducting the review.
In North Carolina, the Oceana analysis states, the “clean” coastal economy supports 62,000 jobs in fishing, tourism and recreation, which it says are worth $3.1 billion in annual gross domestic product. The report states “economically recoverable oil and gas” off the state’s coast would represent 65 days of oil use in the country and 57 days of gas use.
The Oceana press release said the state-based economic analyses “come at a time when the Biden-Harris administration is preparing to release its interim report on the federal oil and gas leasing program” and the report, when issued, “must result in an end to new leasing for offshore drilling.”
“We must stop looking for new fossil fuels in the ocean if we are going to protect our coastal economies and combat climate change,” Oceana’s Diane Hoskins said in the release.
The press release adds that ending new leasing for offshore oil and gas in the U.S. could prevent more than 19 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as more than $720 billion in damages to people, property and the environment.
Additionally, the release states the analysis found ending new leasing will safeguard the coastal economy, which it said supports around 3.3 million American jobs and $250 billion in GDP.
