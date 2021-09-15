RALEIGH— Younger hunters in Carteret County have an opportunity go out on a hunt Saturday, Sept. 25.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced Tuesday it’s designated Sept. 25 as Youth Deer Hunting Day for 2021. The day was established in 2015 by the WRC to increase interest in deer hunting among youth, potentially increase their success at hunting and highlight the need to engage younger hunters.
On this day, those 17 years old and under may use any legal hunting implement to hunt deer, and anyone 18 years old and older may only use the hunting implement legal for the type of season open in their county.
Hunters 17 years old and younger may also hunt deer of either sex and are not required to be accompanied by an adult if they have completed a hunter education course. All deer hunters must wear blaze orange, even if using archery equipment, and the use of dogs is allowed in areas where hunting deer with dogs is lawful.
During the remainder of the hunting season, hunters 17 years old and younger are required to use the legal hunting implement for the open season in the area where they are hunting. Hunters 16 years and older need to purchase a license with a big game harvest report card by one of the following methods:
- Going online to the website ncwildlife.org.
- Calling 1-888-248-6834.
- Visiting one of more than 1,000 wildlife service agents across the state, listed at ncalvin.org/WildlifeServiceAgentMVC/.
License-exempt youth must obtain their own big game harvest report card at no cost from a wildlife service agent or by calling the number above. License-exempt cards are not available online.
