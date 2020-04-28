Ferry Division cancels contract for passenger route to Ocracoke

MANNS HARBOR — Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Transportation has canceled its 2020 contract for the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry.
The Ferry Division announced the cancellation in a Tuesday news release. According to the release, the Ferry Division will continue its vehicle ferries between Hatteras and Ocracoke in 2020 and will encourage those passengers to remain in their vehicles or stand at least 6 feet from other people while on board.
The passenger ferry was introduced in 2019 as a transportation alternative for people traveling between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. The Ferry Division said more than 28,600 people used the passenger ferry last summer in its inaugural year.
Ferry officials expect to decide whether to resume passenger ferry service next year in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.