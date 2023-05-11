PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners Wednesday night took no action on proposals to widen and/or possibly install a sidewalk or demarcate a bike and pedestrian lane along a portion of heavily traveled Mimosa Boulevard.
The board met in the town hall on Municipal Circle and online via GoToWebinar.
Mimosa is one of the major north south roads in the town and runs from Highway 58, crosses a canal and proceeds to Oakleaf Drive, and a long street that runs east-west and then loops back south to connect to Highway 58.
The residential areas generate a lot of vehicular traffic, but also a lot of walkers, runners and cyclers.
During the meeting Wednesday, Town Manager Brian Kramer presented commissioners several options:
- Widening the road for a pedestrian lane, also known as a shared roadway.
In a memo to the board, Kramer said town Jimmy Beckom, who served as Raleigh's City Engineer and Transportation Director for 24 years, provided the following information: Using reduced travel lane widths (each foot of lane width reduction will likely reduce speeds. A 4-foot paved shoulder on each side, a double yellow center line, and white edge lines is a typical template for shared roadways and may be an application suitable for Mimosa Boulevard. Pedestrians, bicycles, and golf carts would continue using the street in accordance with North Carolina State Laws.
“Mr. Beckom advised that if some variation of a shared roadway was used on Mimosa (and anywhere else in PKS), we would need to install NCDOT-compliant signage and roadway marking,” Kramer said in his memo. “This may not be in concert with the appearance of our interior streets that the town desires.
“He also advised that more research is needed for this area. In short, he suggested that simply widening the road and expecting pedestrians to walk outside the lines on either the east/west (or both) would not be prudent.”
- Creating a sidewalk on one side of Mimosa, another option that might be considered to provide for separation of pedestrians and vehicle lanes is the installation of a concrete or asphalt sidewalk.
Beckom said that “Maximum safety benefits are achieved by locating pedestrian paths/sidewalks as far from the vehicle travel lanes as possible. In most urban areas, a typical street section, with curb and gutter, the sidewalks are generally 5 feet from the edge of the nearest travel lane...a reasonable rule of thumb for safe separation of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
“In constrained right-of-way or topographic conditions, sidewalks are sometimes placed adjoining the back of curb resulting in a 2.5-foot offset from the nearest travel lane. This is the case for Mimosa Boulevard. A 5-foot pedestrian pathway along one side of Mimosa Boulevard would offer optimum safety for pedestrians. A meandering alignment would enable opportunities to reduce impacts to landscaping and or trees. Bicycles and golf carts would continue to use the street in accordance with North Carolina· State Laws.
Kramer told the board any option chosen to promote pedestrian safety would be for the area from the bridge over the canal to about Hawthorne Drive and noted that the town does not yet have cost estimates. Money could come from the town’s undesignated reserves, he added.
But Kramer said he thought additional study was needed before the town moves forward with any option, and Mayor John Brodman and the commissioners agreed.
“I think we should continue to think about this,” he said. “We also need to hear from the public.”
The issue is expected to come before the board again in a July meeting, with cost estimates.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
