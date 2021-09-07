Elks Lodge to commemorate 9/11 anniversary, honor soldiers killed in Afghanistan with memorial ride Saturday

MOREHEAD CITY — The Elk’s Lodge of Morehead City-Beaufort will not only commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday, but also honor the 13 service members who were recently killed while helping Americans and allies get out of Afghanistan during the U.S. troop withdrawal.
“Because of the recent loss of 13 service members in Afghanistan, we are going to display 13 flags in front of the lodge and set a table with 13 empty chairs inside,” Kent Neal, co-chairman of the event, said Friday. “We will renew our plea to never forget what happened on 9/11 and to continue to support our wounded warriors, active duty military and veterans.”
Registration for the memorial ride will be 9 a.m. to noon at the Elks Lodge at 400 Miller Farm Road, with the ride from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Elks Lodge officials will share opening remarks from 10:45 to 11 a.m., with a special forces parachute jump at 11 a.m. An honor guard will present a flag ceremony at 11:15 a.m., with Arnold Baldwin singing the National Anthem. Officials will give an invocation and share rider instructions at 11:30 a.m.
There will be a celebration at the lodge following the ride from 1:30 to 3 p.m. that will include food, entertainment, a silent auction, door prizes and more.
The route will take riders through Newport, Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Emerald Isle and back to the lodge.
In addition to the Elks Lodge honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Carteret Community College will hold a memorial ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the flagpoles in front of the McGee Building.
Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks on the U.S. Two of the planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, taking down the Twin Towers. A third plane was flown into The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers wrestled back control from the hijackers.
This event led to the U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan, where troops remained for 20 years until the U.S. withdrawal as of Aug. 31. The 13 service members killed by a suicide bomber Aug. 26 were providing security at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Among those killed were 11 Marines, a Navy hospital corpsman and a U.S. Army staff sergeant. One of those killed, U.S. Marine Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif., was based at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.
Those who want to participate in the 9/11 Memorial Ride can pre-register online or register the day of the event. Day of event registration is $25, with $5 for each additional rider. Pre-registration is $20. Details are available on the memorial ride’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/2541000362803553/.
