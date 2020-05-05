Pine Knoll Shores officials propose pay increases, scrutinize capital projects

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The novel coronavirus outbreak may have an effect on state sales and use tax revenue, but Pine Knoll Shores staff isn’t recommending a property tax increase for next fiscal year.
The town board of commissioners met Wednesday via webinar. During the meeting, the board received report from Town Manager Brian Kramer and Town Finance Officer Julie Anderson on the draft budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
After discussion, the board agreed by general consensus to have its finance and administration committees review the draft budget with a focus on the proposed pay increases for certain staff positions.
“This is a unique (fiscal) year for us for several reasons,” Mr. Kramer said, referring to fiscal year 2020-21. He said not only is the coronavirus outbreak likely to have an impact on state sales and use tax revenue, it’s also a property revaluation year and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing $2.3 million for coastal resiliency projects. These are excess funds left over from the town’s beach nourishment project.
“We have to have the project scope and list of uses for those excess funds turn into FEMA within 180 days of the end of the beach project,” Ms. Anderson said Friday after the meeting. “I don’t have a good estimate for when we would receive that money.”
According to the draft, the general fund budget has total revenues of $4,025,000, an increase of $131,236 over the current fiscal year’s estimated revenue of $3,893,764, and total expenditures of $4,800,000, an increase of $325,329 over the current fiscal years estimated annual expenditure. This means the draft budget’s expenditures exceed revenues by $775,000.
Mr. Kramer said the reason is there are a number of capital projects scheduled for the upcoming fiscal year.
The biggest among them is phase two of the town’s stormwater infrastructure improvement project. The phase will cost $489,000, and will be paid through a combination of town funds and a state Clean Water Management Trust Fund grant.
In order to bring down the draft budget’s expenses, Mr. Kramer suggests postponing some capital projects, including the stormwater improvements. However, Commissioner Bill Knecht seemed reluctant to delay the effort.
“I hate to put off phase two,” he said. “There’s people on the tree streets who’re looking forward to this…I’d hate to put this off another year.”
The project is to install stormwater drainage improvements on the east end of town, in the neighborhood of a group of streets collectively called the “tree streets,” Juniper, Yaupon Willow, Holly and Cedar roads.
The draft budget also includes pay increases for various positions. The board in July requested a comprehensive pay study, according to Ms. Anderson.
“The town deserves quality people and wants the best,” she said. “We don’t want to lose people just because of money. Those were the sentiments expressed by the board (in July 2019).”
Ms. Anderson said the results of the study showed to be competitive in the market, the following average pay increases should be included with the draft budget:
- Planning, inspections, human resources and administration positions – 3.6%
- Police positions – 5.7%
- Fire/EMS positions – 10.8%
- Public services positions – 17%
Ms. Anderson said the police and fire/EMS chiefs’ positions were already brought to market rate. Her own position, along with Public Services Director Sonny Cunningham, weren’t comparable with market rates because the market comparisons didn’t include some of their duties.
She also said the current pay rate for the town manager is 25% below the market rate; however, the study results didn’t specify if a pay increase was budgeted for the manager.
The draft budget also includes an increase to the solid waste collection fee. Ms. Anderson said the solid waste fee is going from $198 to $214 per year, per property.
“We correlate the increase in that fee with the increase in our costs to our contractor,” she said.
The administration committee will met Tuesday, while the finance committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
