SMYRNA — Down East Middle School is collecting items this week, Aug. 1-4, for families impacted by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky that has claimed at least 28 lives so far.
“Most of us know the need is great when this type of devastation occurs,” the school’s Facebook page states, referring to the destruction and flooding that occurred in Carteret County and Down East communities following multiple hurricanes that have hit the county.
Down East Middle School seventh-grade science and math teacher Shannon Mullins has family and friends in the flooded areas of eastern Kentucky, according to the school’s Facebook page. A former elementary/middle school where Mullins taught in Kentucky was also flooded.
The school has provided a list of needed items, which can be dropped off at the Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary School main office 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aug. 1-4.
Supplies that are needed include: water, nonperishable food, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, cleaning supplies (chemical cleaners, brooms, mops, etc.), towels and wash cloths and electrolyte drinks.
The drop-off site in Kentucky where items will be taken is Letcher County High School in Whitesburg, Ky. A secondary site is set up at Childers Oil Office in Whitesburg, Ky. The area was hit particularly hard with floodwaters.
Mullins has also created an Amazon wish list of cleaning supplies that if purchased will go straight to the area.
According to the Associated Press, damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by the recent massive flooding, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash-flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible.
Gov. Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week's storms, a number he expected to rise significantly, and that it could take weeks to find all the victims.
Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the U.S. National Guard Bureau, told The Associated Press about 400 people have been rescued by a National Guard helicopter. He estimated that the National Guard had rescued close to 20 by boat from hard-to-access areas.
For more information about the Down East Middle School collection drive, call the school, 252-729-2301 or go to the school’s Facebook page.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.