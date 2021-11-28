GALLERY: Pine Knoll Shores celebrates holiday season with 2021 flotilla
- MIKE SHUTAK
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- New businesses take shape in Cape Carteret as growth continues in western end of county
- Former Carteret County Commissioner Lewis dies Tuesday in SC wreck
- Atlantic Beach planners, council approve changes to Tackle Box Tavern site plan
- Wreck late Tuesday in Beaufort leaves 2 people injured
- Thanksgiving day fire severely damages Carteret County home
- Newport man fills home, life with love of all things antique
- After 55 years, wreckage of missing pilot’s jet believed found in Bermuda Triangle
- After lieutenant dies of cancer, Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Department collects donations for family
- Beaufort commissioners appoint Terwilliger to board, hire Clark as next town manager
- Carteret County growers contribute to shellfish aquaculture boom in North Carolina
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden promises kept vs. promises broken/lies (28)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The unelected corporate elite (21)
- EDITORIAL: Cooper’s state of emergency is becoming the status quo (20)
- With possible shrimp trawl closures before state fisheries commission, industry workers, advocates express concern over ‘detrimental’ proposal (19)
- EDITORIAL: Elections results show voters are taking note (19)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It ain’t over ‘til it’s over (18)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where was parental involvement? (15)
- Carteret school board adopts policy to prohibit teaching Critical Race Theory; discipline was not part of curriculum (13)
- Carteret County terminates library director Mason citing job performance (10)
- EDITORIAL: Leadership through fear is disuniting the country (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The death of Newport River (8)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fishery management plans are a failure (7)
- Carteret County schools make masks optional beginning Monday as positivity rate drops below 5% threshold (7)
- Morehead City to make more progress on paving in 2022 with work going to bid soon (6)
- Newport officials agree to funds for basketball court repairs, staff pay study (6)
- EDITORIAL: Closing inland shrimping will cost the public more (6)
- New businesses take shape in Cape Carteret as growth continues in western end of county (5)
- Council advances proposal for 30-unit complex on Morehead waterfront with rezoning approval (5)
- After threat of legal action, Cedar Point manager satisfied with ongoing cleanup of Highway 24 properties (5)
- EDITORIAL: DOT superstreet proposal, a green light for planning (4)
- Emerald Isle board OKs effort to get state money to dredge boating access channel (4)
- New study shows NC 3rd in nation for solar energy growth, 10th in renewable energy overall (4)
- NC School Boards Association names Carteret board 2021 County Commissioners of the Year (4)
- Carteret County engages Moffatt & Nichol staffer to temporarily fill in at shore protection office (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Beach protection; a case for groins (3)
- EDITORIAL: Shrimp trawl decision was a close call for consumers (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mr. Walker would work for us, not against us (3)
- Cape Carteret secures $500K in state budget for ongoing multi-use trail construction (3)
- NC Coastal Resources Commission seeks input on proposed beach management plan rules (2)
- Emerald Isle board to consider grant application for boat channel dredging (2)
- McElraft endorses raises for community college staff during Friday tour of Carteret Community College (2)
- Carteret County advisory panel recommends approval of CAMA land-use plan update (2)
- EDITORIAL: Thanksgiving, a time to reflect on the unique qualities of our nation (2)
- NC Wildlife Resources Commission offers reduced fees for select licenses (2)
- Weather service forecasts coastal system could bring flooding along Crystal Coast Saturday night (1)
- State launches resiliency partnership for regions hit by Hurricane Florence (1)
- Morehead City nonprofit to offer tutoring program to middle school students with $45K boost from county (1)
- News briefs: Nov. 7, 2021 (1)
- Hope Mission to serve annual Thanksgiving meal at soup kitchen, via Meals on Wheels (1)
- EDITORIAL: Good employment numbers belie a dark cloud for small businesses (1)
- Cedar Point puts out calls for cold-weather gear as ‘Operation Bundle Up’ kicks off once again (1)
- NC Wildlife Resources Commission restocks white catfish in coastal rivers (1)
- EDITORIAL: Veterans care is a national debt (1)
- Health director reports continued decline in COVID cases in Carteret County (1)
- Emerald Isle candidates stress growth, stormwater management, vegetation protection as key issues (1)
- 2021 Carteret County municipal election results (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- New businesses take shape in Cape Carteret as growth continues in western end of county
- Former Carteret County Commissioner Lewis dies Tuesday in SC wreck
- Atlantic Beach planners, council approve changes to Tackle Box Tavern site plan
- Wreck late Tuesday in Beaufort leaves 2 people injured
- Thanksgiving day fire severely damages Carteret County home
- Newport man fills home, life with love of all things antique
- After 55 years, wreckage of missing pilot’s jet believed found in Bermuda Triangle
- After lieutenant dies of cancer, Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Department collects donations for family
- Beaufort commissioners appoint Terwilliger to board, hire Clark as next town manager
- 5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden promises kept vs. promises broken/lies (28)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The unelected corporate elite (21)
- EDITORIAL: Cooper’s state of emergency is becoming the status quo (20)
- With possible shrimp trawl closures before state fisheries commission, industry workers, advocates express concern over ‘detrimental’ proposal (19)
- EDITORIAL: Elections results show voters are taking note (19)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It ain’t over ‘til it’s over (18)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where was parental involvement? (15)
- Carteret school board adopts policy to prohibit teaching Critical Race Theory; discipline was not part of curriculum (13)
- Carteret County terminates library director Mason citing job performance (10)
- EDITORIAL: Leadership through fear is disuniting the country (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The death of Newport River (8)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fishery management plans are a failure (7)
- Carteret County schools make masks optional beginning Monday as positivity rate drops below 5% threshold (7)
- Town manager search over (6)
- Commentary: Confronting ignorance and ignorant confrontation (6)
- Morehead City to make more progress on paving in 2022 with work going to bid soon (6)
- Newport officials agree to funds for basketball court repairs, staff pay study (6)
- EDITORIAL: Closing inland shrimping will cost the public more (6)
- Commentary: Tax rate agreement good news, brings smile (5)
- New businesses take shape in Cape Carteret as growth continues in western end of county (5)
- Council advances proposal for 30-unit complex on Morehead waterfront with rezoning approval (5)
- After threat of legal action, Cedar Point manager satisfied with ongoing cleanup of Highway 24 properties (5)
- EDITORIAL: DOT superstreet proposal, a green light for planning (4)
- Emerald Isle board OKs effort to get state money to dredge boating access channel (4)
- New study shows NC 3rd in nation for solar energy growth, 10th in renewable energy overall (4)
- NC School Boards Association names Carteret board 2021 County Commissioners of the Year (4)
- Carteret County engages Moffatt & Nichol staffer to temporarily fill in at shore protection office (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Beach protection; a case for groins (3)
- Commentary: Consumer response often drives inflation (3)
- EDITORIAL: Shrimp trawl decision was a close call for consumers (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mr. Walker would work for us, not against us (3)
- Cape Carteret secures $500K in state budget for ongoing multi-use trail construction (3)
- State gives town $6M: Emergency operations center funding (3)
- Last day to campaign (2)
- NC Coastal Resources Commission seeks input on proposed beach management plan rules (2)
- Emerald Isle board to consider grant application for boat channel dredging (2)
- US Northwest, Canada devastated by flood, 1 death reported (2)
- McElraft endorses raises for community college staff during Friday tour of Carteret Community College (2)
- Carteret County advisory panel recommends approval of CAMA land-use plan update (2)
- EDITORIAL: Thanksgiving, a time to reflect on the unique qualities of our nation (2)
- NC Wildlife Resources Commission offers reduced fees for select licenses (2)
- Swansboro voters elect incumbents and Conaway (2)
- Town hopes to save district: Loss of historic status feared as homes deteriorate (2)
- 2 children hurt when bullet hits vehicle in drive-thru (1)
- Pandemic, politics drive Xi's absence from global talks (1)
- Beyond jails: Exploring policy changes to reduce need for bigger jails in NC (1)
- Weather service forecasts coastal system could bring flooding along Crystal Coast Saturday night (1)
- State launches resiliency partnership for regions hit by Hurricane Florence (1)
- North Carolina legislators taking final redistricting votes (1)
- Morehead City nonprofit to offer tutoring program to middle school students with $45K boost from county (1)
- Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people (1)
- After Virginia, GOP amplifies debate over race and education (1)
- Radicalization's path: In case studies, finding similarities (1)
- Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings (1)
- News briefs: Nov. 7, 2021 (1)
- Idled North Carolina sports wagering legislation reemerges (1)
- Hope Mission to serve annual Thanksgiving meal at soup kitchen, via Meals on Wheels (1)
- G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit (1)
- Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks (1)
- EDITORIAL: Good employment numbers belie a dark cloud for small businesses (1)
- Pathologist: Rittenhouse shot first man at close range (1)
- House Dems delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote (1)
- Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving (1)
- Officials: NC middle school students steal teacher's car (1)
- Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too (1)
- North Carolina sued over newly passed maps favoring GOP (1)
- An Outer Banks reporter walks into a global climate summit (1)
- Madison Cawthorn plans to change congressional districts setting up a potential match with Tim Moore (1)
- Cedar Point puts out calls for cold-weather gear as ‘Operation Bundle Up’ kicks off once again (1)
- NC Wildlife Resources Commission restocks white catfish in coastal rivers (1)
- After Twitter poll, CEO Musk sells off $5B in Tesla shares (1)
- Leadership, action needed to reduce plastic pollution (1)
- EDITORIAL: Veterans care is a national debt (1)
- Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash (1)
- North Carolina leaders remain divided about LGBT protections (1)
- US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January (1)
- Health director reports continued decline in COVID cases in Carteret County (1)
- State commits to 1,000 housing units in hurricane-hit areas (1)
- North Carolina AG sues 14 companies over fire suppressant (1)
- Emerald Isle candidates stress growth, stormwater management, vegetation protection as key issues (1)
- I-40 bridge replacement to include wildlife underpass (1)
- UNC Chapel Hill trustees kill motion to ban admissions discrimination (1)
- Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill (1)
- US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring (1)
- 2021 Carteret County municipal election results (1)
- Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe (1)
- World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (1)
- NC Sen. Berger willing to consider Medicaid expansion (1)
- Judge ready to issue extraordinary NC school spending order (1)
- Murkowski announces reelection bid opposed by Trump (1)
- North Carolina receives failing grade on school funding (1)
- In Rittenhouse case, Americans see what they want to see (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.