MOREHEAD CITY — It seemed appropriate that on Giving Tuesday officials with the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament announced it was donating $1 million to 32 organizations that benefit Carteret County.
This is the second year in a row the tournament has been able to donate $1 million, according to Tommy Bennett, who leads the charitable giving committee for the tournament. Since its creation, the tournament has donated a total of $8.5 million to multiple charities.
“We’ve given $2 million in the past two years, and that is something we are very proud of,” Bennett said to nearly 100 people who gathered at the Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City waterfront. Many of those gathered were members of organizations receiving checks.
Big Rock organizers said donations were due to the success of this year’s 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, Big Rock Lady Angler Tournament and Big Rock Kids.
Among the many organizations receiving checks were several Carteret County schools, with a total of $376,000 given to schools this year. Since 1986, Big Rock has donated $1.3 million to various schools.
Bogue Sound Elementary School Principal Jenny Bell was among several principals from schools who received checks. The school received a $78,000 check to build a handicap accessible playground.
“We are super excited this has been given to us,” she said. “We are grateful, and we are humbled.”
Bennett said one of the missions of the tournament is to support youth in the county, and schools are a big part of that.
Big Rock Foundation President Emery Ivey said he hopes the tournament will be able to continue to increase the amount given to charities each year.
“Part of our five-point mission statement is to raise money for charity,” he said. “As our tournament grows, we are blessed with the ability to put that much more back into our community.”
Foundation Director Crystal Hesmer added that determining who will receive funding is a difficult task.
“We run out of money before we run out of good causes,” she said. “We continue to seek further outside funding through private donations to be able to give even more to the community.”
Each year in July, the board president appoints a charity committee to review all requests for funding. Officials said the entire process is driven by the fit between Big Rock’s five-point mission statement and the purpose of organization’s applying. This year’s tournament charity committee consisted of Chairperson Bennett, Curtis Strange, Joy Bell, Billy Kornegay, Emery Ivey and Caroline Petrilli.
Those receiving donations this year are:
Keli Wagner Lady Angler--Carteret Healthcare, $25,000.
Big Rock Kids-Boys and Girls Club, $35,000.
A core group of charities that receive donations each year include:
Broad Street Clinic, $7,500.
Crystal Coast Hospice House, $7,500.
East Carolina Boys Scout Council, $7,500.
The History Place, $7,500.
Hope Mission of Carteret County, $7,500.
Martha’s Mission Cupboard, $7,500.
North Carolina State University research, $10,000.
North Carolina Symphony-Carteret County, $17,000.
Station Club/ Easter Seals UPC, $7,500.
Donations for 2022 are:
Arts Council of Carteret County, $10,000, for a Big Rock workroom.
Beaufort Elementary School, $50,000 for outdoor science center.
Beaufort Middle School, $65,000 for update to fields and field maintenance.
Bogue Sound Elementary School, $78,000 for Cypress Preserve Playcenter, handicap accessible.
Bridge Down East, $60,000 for transportation, security updates, furniture.
Carteret Preschool, $20,000 for play structure replacement.
Croatan High School track and field, $18,000, timing system.
Crystal Coast Cancer Rehabilitation, $10,000, exercise program scholarship.
Delta Health Foundation, $10,000 for Capt. Stacy (KWLA trip).
East Carteret High School band, $50,000, new instruments.
Gramercy Christian School, $30,000, playground/fencing improvement.
The History Place, $143,000 toward roof replacement.
Hope is Alive Ministries, $50,000, for 15-passenger van.
Mile of Hope Foundation, $5,000, cancer care weekend.
Military Appreciation Day, $10,000 for fishing day for military.
Misplaced Mutts, $5,000 for isolation house project.
Morehead City Fire/EMS, $12,000 for inflatable tent showcasing fire safety.
Morehead City Little League, $47,000, concession stand update.
Morehead City Primary School, $55,000 for new playground equipment.
Newport Middle School, 40,000 for outdoor track.
Tag-A-Giant-Tag Bluefin Tuna, $65,000 (three-year project).
